Today's City Moves cover retirement real estate, investment banking and financial accounting. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

PegasusLife

Specialist retirement living developer PegasusLife has appointed Ali Powell as chief commercial officer. Ali brings a wealth of experience to the role, as former chief commercial officer for Fitness First, the world’s largest privately owned health club provider, and winner of 2017 retail and consumer business woman of the year in the First Women Awards. Ali is the first chief commercial officer at PegasusLife and, joins the board to oversee the company’s sales, marketing and customer experience functions. Focusing on the development and implementation of integrated marketing, sales and customer strategies, she will be a key member of the team driving the next phase of growth for the company.

Nomura

Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, has appointed Neeta Atkar as a non-executive director of Nomura Europe and, subject to regulatory approval, she will also chair the risk committees. Neeta will support Nomura’s executive management, providing oversight of risk appetite, management and exposure, and advising on the firm’s current and future potential risk tolerance. In addition to the unique skills, experience and perspective that Neeta brings to the organisation, her appointment means that for the first time, 30 per cent of the board is now female, going beyond the commitment made last year to appoint two female non-executive directors. She brings a wealth of experience from financial services, including her previous role as chief risk officer for TSB Bank, and strong experience as a non-executive director. In 2016 she was appointed as a non-executive director and chair of the British Bank Board risk committee, and she also holds the role of non-executive director and chair of the risk committee of Yorkshire Building Society. Her career has spanned regulation, consulting and insurance across a range of roles covering operational, credit and regulatory risks.

CFA Institute

CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, announces the appointment of Rhodri Preece, CFA, to the newly created position of head of industry research. The role is based in London and is effective immediately. In his new role, Rhodri will build on the CFA Institute global thought leadership agenda to drive high-quality research from the organisation’s three principal research platforms. Most recently, Preece was head, capital markets policy in the EMEA region. Since 2014, Rhodri led CFA Institute policy research and engagement on investment management issues. Prior to joining CFA Institute, Rhodri was a manager at PwC in the investment funds group.

