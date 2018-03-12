A record number of customers switched energy supplier in February

Courtney Goldsmith

The highest number of energy customers ever recorded switched supplier last month in a sign that the industry is becoming increasingly competitive.

More than 660,000 customers, or 24,000 customers a day, changed their electricity supplier in February, according to figures from Energy UK, the industry trade body. This was the highest number of switches ever recorded and a 60 per cent increase on the previous year.

In 2018 alone, more than a million customers have switched supplier to secure a cheaper energy bill. Last year, a total of over 5.5m electricity customers switched.

“The energy market has never been so competitive and it’s great to see record numbers of consumers engaging in the market to get a better deal," said Lawrence Slade, the chief executive of Energy UK.

The government is working to introduce a price cap on default energy tariffs to fix what MPs have called a "broken" energy market, in which competition does not work for 12m customers.

Shona Eyre, energy expert at uSwitch, warned that the energy price cap must not dampen the growth in competition seen in the industry.

"With so many consumers now engaging with the energy market it is vital that any widespread price cap does not slow this momentum, but continues to educate and encourage more energy customers to benefit from competition," Eyre said.

Read more: Ofgem has contingency plans if the energy price cap is not ready by winter