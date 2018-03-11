Ofwat launches review into water suppliers after Beast from the East damage

Courtney Goldsmith

Water suppliers are facing a fresh round of scrutiny from the regulator after recent severe weather conditions caused an unprecedented number of pipes across the country to burst.

Thousands of consumers were left without water, in some cases for several days, as utility firms worked to repair leaking pipes following a period of rapid freezing and thawing.

Ofwat launched a review today to look into how water companies handled the supply issues, including whether they had planned ahead adequately, whether they provided sufficient support and communication and whether they were offering enough compensation for customers.

"Through this review, we are aiming to get to the bottom of why this happened and to identify what lessons can be learned so customers experience minimum disruption in these kinds of circumstances in future," said Ofwat chief executive Rachel Fletcher.

"We’ll find out where companies did well by their customers and where they’ve fallen short, including the compensation being offered to those who were directly affected. Water companies should ensure that compensation adequately reflects the scale of inconvenience and distress caused to their customers. Compensation should be fair, fast and free from hassle for customers," Fletcher added.

The regulator will seek input from affected households and businesses, public representatives, community organisations and local authorities.

If there is any evidence a company breached any of its statutory obligations or licence conditions following the review, Ofwat said it will consider whether further action is needed.



Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover and chocolate giant Cadbury were also hit by the water supply issues. They were forced on Monday to stop production at their separate Midlands plants because of damage to the water supply from Storm Emma.



