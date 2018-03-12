Lessons from Mitterand: How markets would react to Corbyn

Edward Smith

Jeremy Corbyn thinks of his Labour party as “a government in waiting”, and if the Scottish Labour conference last week was anything to go by, there are many others who agree.

Unlikely as it might seem, the potential for an unexpected snap election to result in Corbyn being handed the keys to Number 10 is there. So what does history tell us about how the UK economy and markets might react to such a shock?

There is no good UK precedent for any comparative analysis of how the economy and financial markets might fare if Downing Street took a turn a hard-left turn. In fact, it’s hard finding a precedent of a hard-left government coming to power anywhere in the advanced world over the past 30 years.

Read more: DEBATE: Is Corbyn’s plan to stay in a customs union with the EU realistic?

But if we go back a little further, we find one potential case: in 1981 Francois Mitterrand came to power in France with an economic programme based on the 110 Propositions for France, a distillation of policies drawn up between Mitterrand’s Socialist Party, the Communist Party, and the Left Radical Party.

All those policies that stir fear in ardent capitalists were there: a wealth tax, significant expansion of the welfare state, a 10 per cent uplift in the minimum wage, an extra week’s holiday, and the start of enforced annual pay negotiations between unions and industry.

Mitterand also went on a buying spree, nationalising an astonishing number of companies. By the end of his first year as President, the government owned 12 conglomerates, 36 banks, and two financial services businesses, representing eight per cent of GDP.

For the markets, Mitterrand’s campaign slogan of “La force tranquille” (“the quiet force”) certainly didn’t ring true. Just five weeks after the election, the French stock index had fallen 35 per cent relative to global equities. Government bond yields widened by two per cent relative to their German equivalents almost overnight.

At the time, the franc was pegged to the German mark under the European Monetary System (EMS), a precursor to the euro, but the finance ministry was forced into successive devaluations to stem pressure on its foreign exchange reserves from capital outflows.

Yet higher yields and a cheaper currency actually did a good job of stemming the leak: overseas investors did not divest their direct holdings, and there were only two quarters in which French firms shifted operations abroad, but still only at a rather modest rate.

Domestic portfolio investment took flight during only one quarter. Sure, the government imposed some capital controls, but these were limited by the rules of the EMS. Overseas portfolio investment actually flew into the economy from late 1982 on to finance the newly nationalised corporations – in other words, higher yields and a cheaper franc were enough to keep overseas investors interested.

The stock market actually recovered from its post-election slump, recouping its relative underperformance within eight months once Mitterrand shored up support in the National Assembly elections, even as he enacted his very left-wing agenda. Perhaps markets were more concerned about political disarray than anything else.

Bond yields fell almost in a straight line, before eventually reaching zero by the time Mitterrand handed the reins to Jacques Chirac in 1995.

The French index was erratic, though, with other significant falls until a particularly strong recovery in 1983. That final and lasting recovery coincided with Mitterrand’s “tournant de la rigueur” (“turn to austerity”).

Nationalised firms were costing the government an exorbitant amount amid a protracted global economic downturn. Unlike Corbyn, Mitterrand was interested in nationalising only ailing, unprofitable companies – and, unsurprisingly, they remained unprofitable. They were haemorrhaging money, only now the government was on the hook for fresh funds and couldn’t fund both jobs and productive investment.

The denouement came in March. Mitterrand approved rigorous austerity measures, slashing state expenditures, increasing taxes on workers and consumers by 40bn francs, while reducing charges on business.

The former communists were silenced and a new centrist economic consensus prevailed within Mitterrand’s government.

This case study raises some interesting questions about how a Corbyn-led government of the UK would fare. Markets could run riot initially, but higher rates and a weaker exchange rate should limit capital flight. And if, even after a period of folly, a Corbyn government jettisons its most left-wing business reforms and courts private enterprises just a little, markets could recover very quickly.

Of course, this requires Corbyn to allow centrist colleagues to join in the debate. He currently refuses to permit anything of the sort; his army of activists have demonised the terms “centrist” and “Blairite” while threatening MPs and councillors found wanting of hard-left credentials with deselection.

Let’s hope Corbyn doesn’t recall Mitterrand’s supposed last words to his aides: “In economics, there are two solutions. Either you are a Leninist, or you won’t change anything.”

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn says Labour would seek a customs union with the EU