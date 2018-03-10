Rebecca Smith

Home secretary Amber Rudd will chair the second Cobra meeting in a week after the investigation into the attempted murder of an ex-Russian spy and his daughter continues.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal are both in a serious condition in hospital, after being exposed to a nerve agent, and becoming unwell in a park in Salisbury last week.

Rudd will chair a meeting of the government's Cobra committee later on Saturday to receive updates on the police case.

In an update to parliament yesterday, Rudd said that the individuals remain unconscious and "in a critical but stable condition".

A police officer, one of the first responders to the incident, also fell seriously ill at the scene. He is conscious, talking and engaging, and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Rudd said the discovery of a nerve agent from the investigation meant the incident was therefore being treated as attempted murder.

She said: "The use of a nerve agent on UK soil is a brazen and reckless act. This was attempted murder in the most cruel and public way."

She added: "But, if we are to be rigorous in this investigation, we must avoid speculation and allow the police to carry on their investigation."

Rudd said:

We are committed to doing all we can to bring the perpetrators to justice - whoever they are, and wherever they may be. The investigation is moving at pace, and this government will act without hesitation as the facts become clearer.

