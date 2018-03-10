Rebecca Smith

President Donald Trump said today that a deal with North Korea is now "very much in the making", after revealing he planned to meet its leader Kim Jong-un.

In a tweet today, the President said: "The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the world. Time and place to be determined."

North Korea has yet to make a statement on the matter.

Read more: Trump's odds of winning a Nobel Peace Prize just shot up

The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

The two leaders, who have become well-known for a volley of exchanged insults and threats made to one another's countries, will meet after a South Korean delegation extended the invitation to Trump.

Trump would be the first sitting President to meet a North Korean leader.

South Korean envoys had said North Korea was "committed to denuclearisation" as an end goal, though it has not yet been made clear when this will start.

Yesterday, Trump had said "great progress" was being made, but added that sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached, with a meeting being planned.

Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018

Off the back of the news, Ladbrokes set 2/1 odds on Trump scooping the Nobel Peace Prize, which was last year awarded to a group which campaigned to abolish nuclear weapons.

Read more: EU seeking more clarity over Trump's tariffs move