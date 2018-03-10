Rebecca Smith

The director general of the Institute of Directors has said the resignation of chair Lady Judge over misconduct allegations was "a victory for ordinary staff members" and "also for good governance".

The chair of the business group was suspended yesterday after allegations of racism, bullying and a raft of governance failures were outlined in a report prepared by external lawyers. Then, yesterday evening the IoD confirmed she, along with deputy chairman Kenneth Olisa and former chair of the remuneration committee Arnold Wagner, had resigned.

The board will meet next week to discuss the appointment of an interim chair.

Stephen Martin, director general of the Institute of Directors, said:

This is a victory for ordinary staff members, who had the courage to risk jeopardising their careers, to speak out and make complaints about the conduct and language of people in very senior positions. This is a victory also for good governance. Our HR department took these complaints seriously and instigated a truly independent process through an external law firm, which fully and fairly considered the allegations before producing their conclusion in a final report that the majority of the allegations were true.

Lady Judge said she continued to "strongly refute" the allegations made against her, and was concerned by the "gross and conspiratorial mishandling of the process". Her resignation letter said she made the choice to step down "with great sadness and concern".

Martin though, said it was now "the start of a new era for the IoD" and will seek to share its learnings from the episode with other firms around the country that "find themselves in extraordinary circumstances".

The scandal has been all the more acute, as the IoD’s stated aim is to promote good corporate governance.

"The new IoD will strive to be even more supportive and collaborative, reflecting the culture of its courageous staff members," Martin said.

The row began more than four months ago when allegations against Judge were first investigated by Dame Joan Stringer, the head of the IoD council. Caroline Prosser from law firm Hill Dickinson was hired to carry out a £60,000 independent investigation into allegations against Judge.

Some of the allegations were rejected by Prosser, although she upheld many of them and warned that “Lady Judge’s conduct has also exposed the IoD, in my view, to the risk of employment tribunal claims and damage to reputation”.

