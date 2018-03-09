Melissa York

There are plenty of industrial landmarks in London that have been given a new lease of life, from Battersea Power Station to the Tate Modern. But rarely is there the opportunity to live in one.

The Water Tower, Kennington, £3.6m

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

This former water tower that’s moments away from Kennington underground station is the ideal mix between the characterful architecture of old and the modern convenience of the new.

The tower itself is Grade II Listed and retains many of its original features, including a York stone staircase and exposed brick walls.

“We have had interest from artistic buyers, those with a keen eye for architecture and the arts.”

Yet a glamorous new glass structure has been added to the ninth floor, converted from the original water tank into an open plan kitchen, dining and sitting room, with sliding glass doors, a projection TV and a roof terrace. Views of the Houses of Parliament, London Eye, The Shard and even as far east as Canary Wharf can be enjoyed from its viewing platform.

“The property has been designed with an innovative flair and would suit those with a creative mind,” says Shereen Malik from UK Sotheby’s International Realty, which has been handling the sale since January. “We have had interest from artistic buyers, those with a keen eye for architecture and the arts.”

Read more: This £1m house in Battersea is only 7ft wide

The current owner has been renovating since 2011, creating five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a lift, gym, garage, off-street parking, a Crestron home automation system and underfloor-heating throughout, so there are plenty of modern luxuries.

Call UK Sotheby’s International Realty on 020 7495 9580 or visit sothebysrealty.co.uk

