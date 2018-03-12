Apprentices will be vital in international trade policy

Liam Fox

Global trade negotiation may not be the first role that springs to mind for an apprenticeship, but here at the Department for International Trade (DIT), that is precisely the sort of opportunity we are offering young people.

Last week was National Apprenticeship Week, and businesses across the UK renewed their focus on apprentices to encourage more young people to choose this route as their pathway to a great career.

As I meet my counterparts across the world to promote the UK as a global investment destination, and to help British businesses unlock new trading opportunities, it’s our creative, talented, and highly skilled workforce which is always the selling point that gets deals over the line.

But to meet the challenges of the future, we also need this already talented workforce to become more adaptable and resilient.

As an international economic department, the DIT is at the forefront of this task. Playing a major role to reach our target of 30,000 new apprentices in government by 2020, we are training and developing the next generation of trade negotiators, finance and legal professionals, communicators, and strategists – to build a brilliant civil service that reflects the country it serves.

Like the businesses we support, I want apprentices to be an integral part of the DIT team in the coming years as the UK prepares to develop, negotiate, and implement its own independent trade policy for the first time in 40 years.

We have put people at the heart of our organisation, and our apprentices are key to its future.

Apprentices at the DIT will be able to draw on the expertise of our trade policy team.

They will be learning from world-class negotiators who have a rich experience of working at the World Trade Organisation, as well as on trade negotiations such as TTIP and CETA – an opportunity that you will not find elsewhere.

The DIT is a great place to build a career and develop a range of skills, while making a major contribution towards Britain’s economic prosperity.

There is a huge range of opportunities, combined with the possibility to travel and work in any of our 177 posts around the world – generating the global appetite for British goods and services.

Working at the heart of government on some of the most important issues for our country is no ordinary career.

Our apprentices will be learning key skills on the job and have access to a range of workshops, mentoring opportunities, and collaboration with other government departments.

Our apprentices network also gives all our colleagues the opportunity to get involved with the learning and development of the apprentices in their teams.

Creating a highly-skilled workforce is key to our global success, and a requirement for businesses wanting to win deals and grow in the UK.

To recognise National Apprenticeship Week and the value of apprentices to UK businesses, our trade promotion staff based around the world will also be encouraging foreign investors to consider recruiting and developing apprentices as part of their major projects.

Finding the best British talent is at the heart of the civil service apprenticeship programme.

And at the DIT, we will ensure we have the skills we need to become a global trading nation once again.