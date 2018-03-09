Joe Hall

In contrast to their previous exits from Europe under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham’s defeat to Juventus on Wednesday night was not a chastening experience but a sign of progress.

Rather than serve as a stark reminder of how much growing up his young side still had to do, Spurs’ dominance over a European giant for three-quarters of a Champions League knock-out tie instead captured how far the Pochettino project has developed in just a few short years. Spurs went toe-to-toe with last year’s runners-up and the final result came down to the smallest of margins.

It’s a long way from being ignominiously dumped out of the less esteemed Europa League by Dortmund only two years ago. “To build a group for the next few years to compete at the level of Borussia Dortmund is very difficult,” said Pochettino after a 3-0 hammering in Germany. “We were disappointed but it was a very good test for us to compare the level.”

Pochettino sounded a similar note last season after Spurs took the small step from exiting at the Europa League last 16 stage to the Champions League group stage: “We are in a process and we need to improve.”

While the process then appeared to be moving at rapid pace domestically but at a sluggish churn on the continent, the gears have shifted this season and Spurs’ performance over two legs against Juventus — not to mention against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the group stage — was that of a side that is nearing the end of its evolution into an established European power.

The jump from group stage to last 16 suggests only incremental progression but the shock inflicted upon the Italian champions by Spurs’ fast and furious front three in the first half at Wembley, the clear-headed control that brought them back into the tie from 2-0 down in Turin, the dismantling of Real Madrid at home, the holding of the nerve at the Bernabeu, the dismissal of Dortmund — all of it pointed to a great leap forward in Europe.

Even when two quick-fire goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala struck like a punch to the gut to turn the tie in Juventus’ favour, Spurs did not crumble as they had to less daunting opposition last season. Many have pointed to Juventus’ wily nous and experience — on the bench and on the pitch — but the North Londoners were only an inch away from an equalising through Harry Kane, whose last minute shot was agonisingly cleared off the line. There was no collective panic or signs self-doubt in those final minutes. Spurs played as if they believed a quarter-final place was their due. They continued to create chances and keep Juventus under heavy pressure.

That calm carried into Pochettino’s press conference after the match and will likely be present in the Spurs boardroom too.

“I feel so proud,” said Pochettino in the immediate moments following Spurs’ exit.

“We competed very well against a very good team like Juventus. I feel relaxed and happy.”

There was no talk of Spurs’ one opportunity having slipped their grasp, the sense of finality that surrounded Monaco or Leicester’s exit last season or even Tottenham’s own seven years earlier under Harry Redknapp. This was Spurs’ second straight season in the Champions League and they are in a commanding position to make it back for a third campaign.

Pochettino has good reason to be relaxed. Regular access to the revenue windfall from the Champions League — Spurs earned €43.3m (£38.5m) from merit and TV payments last season — can serve as a self-sustaining financial source for clubs, providing them the edge needed to keep qualifying for the competition. Next season he will lead his side out at a new state-of-the-art stadium with a capacity nearing 62,000. Spurs expect their matchday revenue to then jump to £100m — equalling North London rivals Arsenal. The club’s commercial power is also catching up with their rivals’. Although accounts for the 2016/17 season revealed Spurs’ commercial income to be around £50m behind Arsenal, next year’s figures will include the £25m-a-year kit deal with Nike and potentially even a lucrative stadium naming rights deal.

The club has a £400m bank facility, secured to fund the new stadium build, to pay back over a five-year period but director of operations and finance Matthew Collecott has insisted this will not affect the club’s ability to retain and attract players. Even if one or two of the club’s stars is prised away by the mega-rich, Pochettino can at least find comfort in a recruitment team that has helped him compete with those clubs able to take a cavalier approach with the cheque book in hand. Just as they did on the pitch this season, Tottenham overtook caught up with and overtook Dortmund off of it too — leapfrogging the Germans in the latest Deloitte Money League.

The club now directly above them? That would be Juventus.