Tottenham can reasonably look forward to more dramatic nights competing with Europe's best (Source: Getty)
In contrast to their previous exits from Europe under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham’s defeat to Juventus on Wednesday night was not a chastening experience but a sign of progress.
Rather than serve as a stark reminder of how much growing up his young side still had to do, Spurs’ dominance over a European giant for three-quarters of a Champions League knock-out tie instead captured how far the Pochettino project has developed in just a few short years. Spurs went toe-to-toe with last year’s runners-up and the final result came down to the smallest of margins.
It’s a long way from being ignominiously dumped out of the less esteemed Europa League by Dortmund only two years ago. “To build a group for the next few years to compete at the level of Borussia Dortmund is very difficult,” said Pochettino after a 3-0 hammering in Germany. “We were disappointed but it was a very good test for us to compare the level.”
Pochettino sounded a similar note last season after Spurs took the small step from exiting at the Europa League last 16 stage to the Champions League group stage: “We are in a process and we need to improve.”
While the process then appeared to be moving at rapid pace domestically but at a sluggish churn on the continent, the gears have shifted this season and Spurs’ performance over two legs against Juventus — not to mention against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the group stage — was that of a side that is nearing the end of its evolution into an established European power.
Spurs' performances in the Champions League this season have been on a different level to their previous campaign (Source: Getty)
The jump from group stage to last 16 suggests only incremental progression but the shock inflicted upon the Italian champions by Spurs’ fast and furious front three in the first half at Wembley, the clear-headed control that brought them back into the tie from 2-0 down in Turin, the dismantling of Real Madrid at home, the holding of the nerve at the Bernabeu, the dismissal of Dortmund — all of it pointed to a great leap forward in Europe.
Even when two quick-fire goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala struck like a punch to the gut to turn the tie in Juventus’ favour, Spurs did not crumble as they had to less daunting opposition last season. Many have pointed to Juventus’ wily nous and experience — on the bench and on the pitch — but the North Londoners were only an inch away from an equalising through Harry Kane, whose last minute shot was agonisingly cleared off the line. There was no collective panic or signs self-doubt in those final minutes. Spurs played as if they believed a quarter-final place was their due. They continued to create chances and keep Juventus under heavy pressure.
That calm carried into Pochettino’s press conference after the match and will likely be present in the Spurs boardroom too.
“I feel so proud,” said Pochettino in the immediate moments following Spurs’ exit.
“We competed very well against a very good team like Juventus. I feel relaxed and happy.”
There was no talk of Spurs’ one opportunity having slipped their grasp, the sense of finality that surrounded Monaco or Leicester’s exit last season or even Tottenham’s own seven years earlier under Harry Redknapp. This was Spurs’ second straight season in the Champions League and they are in a commanding position to make it back for a third campaign.
Pochettino has good reason to be relaxed. Regular access to the revenue windfall from the Champions League — Spurs earned €43.3m (£38.5m) from merit and TV payments last season — can serve as a self-sustaining financial source for clubs, providing them the edge needed to keep qualifying for the competition. Next season he will lead his side out at a new state-of-the-art stadium with a capacity nearing 62,000. Spurs expect their matchday revenue to then jump to £100m — equalling North London rivals Arsenal. The club’s commercial power is also catching up with their rivals’. Although accounts for the 2016/17 season revealed Spurs’ commercial income to be around £50m behind Arsenal, next year’s figures will include the £25m-a-year kit deal with Nike and potentially even a lucrative stadium naming rights deal.
The club has a £400m bank facility, secured to fund the new stadium build, to pay back over a five-year period but director of operations and finance Matthew Collecott has insisted this will not affect the club’s ability to retain and attract players. Even if one or two of the club’s stars is prised away by the mega-rich, Pochettino can at least find comfort in a recruitment team that has helped him compete with those clubs able to take a cavalier approach with the cheque book in hand. Just as they did on the pitch this season, Tottenham overtook caught up with and overtook Dortmund off of it too — leapfrogging the Germans in the latest Deloitte Money League.
The club now directly above them? That would be Juventus.
World's 20 richest clubs in depth
(Click or press on the buttons below for an in depth look at each of the top 20 teams)
Data from Deloitte Football Money League 2018. All figures for the 2016/17 season have been translated at the average exchange rate for the year ending 30 June 2017 (£1 = €1.1637).
1. Manchester United
Manchester United retained the mantle of the world’s richest football club after revenue grew from £515.3m to £581.2m, although currency rates meant it was a fall in euro terms. Jose Mourinho’s side finished sixth in the Premier League and won both the EFL Cup and the Europa League, which came with the added reward of a spot in this season’s Champions League. Improved domestic TV contracts saw broadcast revenue jump to €225.9m (£194.1m) while 12 new sponsorships reflected the club’s continued commercial clout.
Matchday Revenue: €125.2m (£107.6m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €225.9m (£194.1m)
Commercial Revenue: €325.2m (£279.5m)
Total Revenue: €676.3m (£581.2m)
2. Real Madrid
Real Madrid became the first club to win the Champions League in successive seasons, but it wasn’t enough to wrestle top spot from Manchester United. Revenue grew by €54.5m (£48.1m) but the Spanish giants’ total still came in narrowly behind United at €674.6m (£579.7m). Commercial revenue represented the most important source of income for Real, rising by €38m last year to €301.4m.
Matchday Revenue: €136.4m (£117.2m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €236.8m (£203.5m)
Commercial Revenue: €301.4m (£259m)
Total Revenue: €674.6m (£579.7m)
3. FC Barcelona
Barcelona slipped from second to third richest club in the world despite generating record turnover of €648.3m (£557.1m) last season. Deloitte’s figures do not include transfer fees, so the record-breaking €222m fee they received from Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar last summer is not counted; neither is a €55m-per-year (£48.6m) shirt sponsorship deal the club signed with Japanese firm Rakuten, which started this season.
Matchday Revenue: €137.2m (£117.9m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €214.9m (£184.7m)
Commercial Revenue: €296.2m (£254.5m)
Total Revenue: €648.3m (£557.1m)
4. Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich failed to reach the final four of the Champions League for the first time in six years — a setback that contributed to the club’s revenue falling by €4.2m (£3.7m) to €587.8m (£505.1m). Yet the German heavyweights, who clinched the Bundesliga title for a fifth successive season, still managed to hold off competition from Manchester City and Arsenal to remain the fourth richest club in the world for now.
Matchday Revenue: €97.7m (£83.9m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €146.7m (£126.1m)
Commercial Revenue: €343.4m (£295.1m)
Total Revenue: €587.8m (£505.1m)
5. Manchester City
Manchester City’s revenue rose just 0.5 per cent to €527.7m (£453.5m) during a trophy-less first season under manager Pep Guardiola. Like all Premier League clubs, City’s broadcast revenues made a significant leap to €236.8m (£203.5m), narrowly beating commercial revenues of €230.5m (£198.1m) as the club’s largest income source.
Matchday Revenue: €60.4m (£51.9m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €236.8m (£203.5m)
Commercial Revenue: €230.5m (£198.1m)
Total Revenue: €527.7m (£453.5m)
6. Arsenal
Arsenal posted record revenues of €487.6m (£419m) and leapfrogged Paris Saint-Germain to sixth spot in the rich list despite mixed fortunes on the field. They won the FA Cup for a third time in four season but missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing outside the domestic top four for the first time in 20 years.
Matchday Revenue: €116.4m (£100m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €234.7m (£201.7m)
Commercial Revenue: €136.5m (£117.3m)
Total Revenue: €487.6m (£419m)
7. Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain flexed their muscle by signing Neymar from Barcelona this summer, but the club dropped a place in the Money League for the second successive year as revenue fell back under the €500m mark to €486.2m (£417.8m). Despite being the only French club amongst the world’s 20 richest, the Qatar-owned team lost out to Monaco in the Ligue 1 title race.
Matchday Revenue: €90.2m (£77.5m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €121.9m (£104.8m)
Commercial Revenue: €274.1m (£235.5m)
Total Revenue: €486.2m (£417.8m)
8. Chelsea
Chelsea bounced back from a turbulent 2015-16 campaign by winning the Premier League, but revenues shrunk by €19.4m (£17.1m) to €428m (£367.8m) due to the club’s absence from the Champions League. Like all English top-flight clubs, they benefited from bumper new central broadcast contracts, while a new deal with drinks maker Carabao drove an increase in commercial income.
Matchday Revenue: €76.2m (£65.5m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €189.1m (£162.5m)
Commercial Revenue: €162.7m (£139.8m)
Total Revenue: €428m (£367.8m)
9. Liverpool
Liverpool revenue rose to a club record €424.2m (£364.5m) as Jurgen Klopp steered the team back into the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish. Broadcast income rose significantly thanks to the Premier League’s new TV deal, but an expanded main stand at Anfield and a number of new partnerships helped both matchday and commercial income climb too.
Matchday Revenue: €80.1m (£68.8m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €182.5m (£156.8m)
Commercial Revenue: €161.6m (£138.9m)
Total Revenue: €424.2m (£364.5m)
10. Juventus
Juventus’ revenues rose by 20 per cent to €405.7m (£348.6m) during a season in which the Old Lady reached a second Champions League final in three years, won a record sixth consecutive Serie A title and changed the club badge. They are one of just three Italian teams in the top 20 after AC Milan dropped out and almost €150m richer than any of their domestic rivals.
Matchday Revenue: €57.8m (£49.6m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €233.5m (£200.7m)
Commercial Revenue: €114.4m (£98.3m)
Total Revenue: €405.7m (£348.6m)
11. Tottenham Hotspur
A place in last season’s Champions League helped Tottenham increase revenues by €75.9m to €355.6m (£305.6m) and leapfrog Borussia Dortmund in this year’s Money League. The club’s bank balance will again benefit from playing with Europe’s elite after Mauricio Pochettino guided his side back into the competition by finishing second — the club’s highest ever Premier League finish.
Matchday Revenue: €52.7m (£45.3m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €219m (£188.2m)
Commercial Revenue: €83.9m (£72.1m)
Total Revenue: €355.6m (£305.6m)
12. Borussia Dortmund
A return to the Champions League, where Dortmund reached the last eight, helped the German club grow revenues by €48.7m (£43m) to €332.6m (£285.8m). Yet it is the club’s commercial operation that was the biggest contributor to turnover last season. International pre-season tours of Asia and sponsorship deals – Eurowings, Coca-Cola and MAN coaches either signed or renewed partnerships — boosted commercial revenue to €148.2m (£127.4m).
Matchday Revenue: €58.6m (£50.4m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €125.8m (£108m)
Commercial Revenue: €148.2m (£127.4m)
Total Revenue: €332.6m (£285.8m)
13. Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid’s 13th place in the Money League makes their run to last season’s Champions League semi-finals and third-placed finish in La Liga particularly impressive. Revenue hit a record level of €272.5m (£234.2m), nearly two-thirds of which came from TV income. Collective media rights selling in Spain helped Atleti’s broadcast revenue rise by €21.6m (£19.1m) to €161m (£138.4m).
Matchday Revenue: €41m (£35.2m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €161m (£138.4m)
Commercial Revenue: €70.5m (£60.6m)
Total Revenue: €272.5m (£234.2m)
14. Leicester City
Leicester may have not been able to replicate their title-winning heroics from a year before last season on the pitch, yet a place in the Champions League, increased Premier League TV money and a raised profile attractive to sponsors helped the club to a better year off it. The Foxes rose six places in the Money League thanks to an increase in revenue of £104.3m.
Matchday Revenue: €19.2m (£16.5m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €222m (£190.8m)
Commercial Revenue: €29.9m (£25.7m)
Total Revenue: €271.1m (£233m)
15. Inter Milan
Inter Milan endured a difficult season last year, finishing seventh in Serie A and crashing out of the Europa League at the group stage — yet the club still managed to climb four places in the Money League. Suning, the club’s new Chinese owners, helped drive a mammoth 137 per cent increase in commercial revenue to €130.1m (£111.8m). That arm of the club’s business represented half of its total €262.1m (£225.2m) revenue.
Matchday Revenue: €28.4m (£24.4m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €103.6m (£89m)
Commercial Revenue: €130.1m (£111.8m)
Total Revenue: €262.1m (£225.2m)
16. Schalke 04
Schalke remain one of Germany’s richest and best supported clubs, despite a 10th placed finish in last season’s Bundesliga. The club’s revenue rose a steady three per cent to €230.2m (£197.8m), but it was not enough to stop them falling two places in the Money League to 16th. This season the club has made improvements on the pitch and is battling for a Champions League qualification spot.
Matchday Revenue: €53.3m (£45.8m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €82.3m (£70.7m)
Commercial Revenue: €94.6m (£81.3m)
Total Revenue: €230.2m (£197.8m)
17. West Ham United
West Ham’s record revenue of €213.3m (£183.3m) was primarily due to the uplift in broadcast income to €138.8m (£119.3m) that came as a result of the Premier League’s £8bn TV deal. Despite a headache-filled first season at the London Stadium, West Ham had the eighth highest average attendance of the world’s 20 richest football clubs and boosted matchday revenue to €33.3m (£28.6m).
Matchday Revenue: €33.3m (£28.6m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €138.8m (£119.3m)
Commercial Revenue: €41.2m (£35.4m)
Total Revenue: €213.3m (£183.3m)
18. Southampton
Thanks to the huge increase in broadcast income from the Premier League TV contracts, Southampton are named as one of the world’s 20 richest football clubs for the first time. Broadcast revenues stood at €166.4m (£143m) — 79 per cent of the club’s total €212.1m (£182.3m). The Saints boosted earnings with a run to the EFL Cup final, participation in the Europa League and a three-year shirt sponsorship deal with Virgin Media.
Matchday Revenue: €26.1m (£22.4m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €166.4m (£143m)
Commercial Revenue: €19.6m (£16.9m)
Total Revenue: €212.1m (£182.3m)
19. Napoli
Napoli overtook domestic rivals AC Milan and Roma to make it into the top 20, after finishing third in Serie A and reaching the last 16 of the Champions League. It was their European run that most contributed to a hefty €56.5m upswing in revenue to €200.7m (£172.5m). The visit of Real Madrid to the San Paolo was reported to have generated the third-largest gate receipts in Italian football history.
Matchday Revenue: €19.4m (£16.7m)
Broadcasting Revenue: €147m (£126.3m)
Commercial Revenue: €34.3m (£29.5m)
Total Revenue: €200.7m (£172.5m)
20. Everton
Everton returned to the top 20 following a €36.7m (£32.4m) jump in income to €199.2m (£171.2m) that was almost entirely attributable to improved broadcast earnings from new league-wide contracts, although a training ground sponsorship deal with USM Holdings helped boost commercial income by a third to €30.5m (£26.2m). On the pitch, the Toffees finished seventh in England’s top flight, earning a path back into the Europa League, but suffered early exits in both domestic cup competitions.