Italian fashion brand Prada has returned to growth across all its key markets, and is optimistic about a "new chapter" after several years of declining sales.

This was despite a continuing decline in sales and profits.

The luxury brand released annual results this afternoon showing that net revenues were down two per cent to €3.1bn in 2017. Net profit fell over 10 per cent to €249m.

The group said it was dealing with higher expenses in digital and communications, though was making cost savings in other areas.

"The Group’s investment in the store portfolio, in boosting global brand visibility and in the enriched product offer is enhanced by a fast growing digital presence," said chief executive Patrizio Bertelli.

Reducing the number of markdowns pushed up full price sales, helping to make the gross margin healthier at 73.5 per cent versus 72 per cent in 2017.

Sales of leather goods recovered, while ready-to-wear clothing led growth with a 10 per cent jump in sales at constant currency.

These trends accelerated in the second half, giving the group confidence that it is entering a new period of recovery.

Bertelli added: "We are confident that this new chapter, founded on our brands’ cultural heritage and iconic values, will be key to the group’s success in an increasingly complex market."

But the brand still faces tough competition, especially from Kering-owned Italian fashion house Gucci, which increased sales by 42 per cent last year.

In a note on Burberry this morning, analysts at RBC Capital Markets noted that millennial consumers have accounted for much of Gucci's growth, making the demographic a prime target for other luxury houses.

