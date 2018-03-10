Rebecca Smith

Some £25m will be plugged into 5G projects to help spur efforts to make the UK a world leader in the field, the government announced today.

Marking the first anniversary of its digital strategy setting out plans to drive the UK's telecoms and digital sectors, the government has announced the winners of a £25m competition which it says will pave the way for a future rollout of 5G technology in the UK.

Six projects led by small and medium-sized firms have been selected across the Orkney Islands to the West of England, to test 5G across a range of applications, including smart farming with drones, increasing manufacturing productivity and tapping into the potential of driverless cars.

Margot James, minister of state for digital and the creative industries, said:

One year on from the digital strategy, we are delivering on our commitments to create a Britain fit for the future, with a thriving digital economy that works for everyone. The ground-breaking projects announced today will help to unlock 5G and ensure the benefits of this new technology are felt across the economy and wider society.

Each "testbed" will receive between £2m and £5m in government grants, as part of a total investment of £41m from private sector and other public sector funding to explore the so-called fifth generation mobile communication tech that use high frequency spectrum to deliver internet speeds of over a gigabit a second.

Professor Rahim Tafazolli, founder and director of 5GIC and leader of 5GUK Networks said: "5G represents a fundamental transformation of the role that mobile technology plays in society, delivering rich new services in sectors such as finance, transport, retail and health. It will drive trillions of dollars of additional activity through the world digital economy."

Six 5G projects chosen 5G RuralFirst - led by Cisco, based on the Orkney Islands, aiming to bring connectivity to rural communities 5G Smart Tourism - led by West of England Combined Authority, focusing on improving tourist experience using virtual reality at major attractions like the Roman Baths Worcestershire 5G Consortium - led by Worcestershire County Council, focusing on ways to increase industrial productivity Liverpool 5G - led by Sensor City, a testbed in health and social care deploying high-value tech across deprived communities aiming to reduce the "digital divide" AutoAir - led by Airspan Communications, to make 5G tech available for development of driverless cars 5G rural integrated testbed - led by Quickline Communications, trialling 5G across a range of rural applications like smart agriculture and tourism

