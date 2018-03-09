Rebecca Smith

The latest strike in the long-running row over the role of the guard on Southern rail will go ahead on Monday 12 March, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said today.

The RMT said guards and drivers will take further industrial action on Monday, after there had been no serious efforts made to resolve the dispute.

Its members have been instructed not to book on for any shifts for the entirety of Monday.

Mick Cash, the RMT's general secretary, said:

RMT pays tribute to our Southern rail guards and drivers who have stood firm for nearly two years now in the fight for rail safety despite outrageous abuse and intimidation from the company. They are a credit to their communities and to the whole trade union movement as they continue to take action for safety in Britain’s longest running industrial dispute.

He added: “The union remains ready and waiting for genuine and meaningful talks with all parties."

Southern rail owner Govia Thameslink Railway has said the RMT strike will have "no impact" on the vast majority of passengers and expects to run a normal service on most routes.

When the walkout was announced, a spokesperson for GTR, said: "We renew our call for the union to end this pointless dispute. The RMT should face the reality that the changes they are objecting to were successfully introduced a year ago."

The train firm has already resolved its row over the role of the guard with train drivers' union Aslef, after members accepted the deal agreed by its union with GTR.

They had previously rejected two prior agreements, but last November, accepted a deal that will see drivers receiving a 28.5 per cent pay rise over the next five years.

