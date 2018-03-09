Rebecca Smith

Passengers across south west London have been advised to check their journeys this Easter as Network Rail upgrade work will be going ahead during the bank holiday weekend.

The work will be part of a nationwide £118m investment over the bank holiday, with a Victorian railway bridge on Smuggler's Way in Wandsworth being replaced between Friday 30 March and Monday 2 April to improve reliability.

As well as the bridge replacement, re-signalling work will be carried out between Vauxhall and Clapham Junction to improve service reliability through the area. Bridge refurbishment is going ahead on the Hammersmith Road overbridge which spans over all four platforms at Barnes station.

Service alterations planned: All lines between Clapham Junction and Barnes will be closed from Good Friday (30 March) to the Bank Holiday Monday (2 April).

No trains will serve Barnes on Sunday 1 April. Replacement bus services will be in operation.

Services between London Waterloo, Windsor and Reading will be diverted between Clapham Junction and Twickenham from 30 March – 2 April.

Other service alterations are also in place, with passengers advised to check before travelling over the Easter weekend.

Becky Lumlock, route managing director for Network Rail's Wessex route, said: "I’d like to thank South Western Railway passengers in advance for bearing with us while we complete this important work over the Easter weekend which will see us invest millions to improve the network through our railway upgrade plan."

She added:

We understand there’s never a good time to cause disruption to services, but the extended bank holiday weekend presents a good opportunity to complete these essential pieces of work when there are fewer people travelling by road and rail, keeping disruption to a minimum.

