Friday 9 March 2018 1:45pm

London returns to glory as it rises back into the UK's top 10 hotel investment hotspots

 
Alys Key
London hotels had the highest RevPAR and ADR of anywhere in the country (Source: Getty)

London's hotel market re-established itself as a top location for investment last year, as an influx of tourists powered a hotel boom.

According to property advisers Colliers International, the average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) in London, a key measure of profitability, was the highest in the UK last year.

This put it back into the top 10 hotel locations in the UK on the Colliers ranking of hot spots for investment and development.

“London has climbed back into the top ten, mainly because of the capital city’s recovery in ADR performance for 2017," said Marc Finney, head of hotels and resorts and hotels consulting at Colliers.

"The capital continues to be the largest market and in terms of RevPAR, it is still the top performing market."

Hotel hot spots for hotel investment and development

Ranking

City

1

Edinburgh

2

Bath

3

Belfast

4

Cambridge

5

Bristol

6

Cardiff

7

Plymouth

8

London

9

Oxford

10

Glasgow

London lost out to other UK destinations due to the higher supply of new openings. Meanwhile the likes of Edinburgh and Bath both have constrained pipelines, pushing up the price of rooms.

