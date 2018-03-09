Charlotte Leslie

"Ana Aidan? Me too?” I asked in fumbling Arabic, as our host invited our otherwise all-male delegation to join the men’s traditional dancing on the Holy Mecca Municipality Stage.

We were at a festival celebrating Saudi Arabia’s distinctive regions. Our few days in the Kingdom had been an eye-opener. Religious police vanquished from the streets, cinemas, women imminently driving – change was obviously happening at a vertiginous pace.

But not, I comfortably reckoned, fast enough for a woman to dance on a public stage with men.

I’d reckoned wrong. As I shakily descended the stage after some excruciating minutes, I waited for the hisses of disapproval from the women in the audience. Just wide eyes and evidence of rather broad smiles under niqabs greeted my anxious gaze.

“Saudi Arabia is not changing”, said the head of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce – a woman – Dr Lama Sulaiman. “It is transforming.” Many Saudis themselves are running hard to keep up with the pace of this transformation. So it is little wonder that the west struggled to keep up and the perception gap is wide.

I have never visited a country where my expectation – built on a hazy picture of a 1980s Saudi Arabia clamping down on freedoms – was so different from what I found in 2017. And I suspect I am not alone.

Run a Saudi Arabia pub quiz, and it is likely most of us in the UK would score extremely badly. Is the head of the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange a man or a woman? (Well done, if you said a woman.) Are there more male or female university graduates? (Big points for female.)

Bringing our perception of Saudi Arabia up to speed is the challenge that the man driving this transformation, the new Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, has aimed to address during his visit to the UK.

Fail at a pub quiz and you lose a few quid’s entry money. Let an outdated, inaccurate notion about the largest nation in the Gulf govern your national policy, and you miss out on a lot more: opportunities which would not only support our economy in a challenging post-Brexit era, but also benefit the citizens of Saudi Arabia, whose rights are a concern to so many in the UK.

We have opportunities to help a Kingdom that is eager to engage with us to develop its services, from healthcare and education reform, to life-sciences and green energy.

Saudi Arabia is far from perfect. As the Crown Prince himself said, “we do not have the best human rights record in the world, but we are getting better and have come a long way in a short time”. There are still deeply troubling aspects – some of which, due to deep cultural differences, are always likely to remain at best mystifying, and often deeply concerning to a western sensibility.

But we now have a choice, between an outdated, aggressively moralistic narrative for Saudi Arabia, and choosing to understand how the Kingdom has been accelerating from a near-medieval way of living to modern-day nation, in under 100 years.

Unless Britain steps up to the challenge of supporting Saudi’s move towards the social norms we have long criticised them for resisting, we will lose out not only on economic benefits, but crucially on helping others to enjoy the kind of societal benefits we take for granted. And there’s nothing moral about that.