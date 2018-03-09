Trump's odds of winning a Nobel Peace Prize just shot up

Alys Key

Donald Trump is now the bookie's favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize this year, after the President accepted an invitation to meet Kim Jong Un.

Ladbrokes has set 2/1 odds on Trump scooping the prize, which was last year awarded to a group which campaigned to abolish nuclear weapons.

Previous winners include Trump's predecessor barack Obama and former South Korean leader Kim Dae-jung.

Punters can also take a flutter on where the meeting between Trump and Kim will take place, with China and South Korea currently the favourites. An outside bet can be taken on the UK as the location for the summit, at odds of 100/1.

Read more: Paddy Power slashes odds on world ending

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "It's been a solid week for Trump on the betting front with his odds of being re-elected taking a cut, while 2/1 says he claims this year's Nobel Peace Prize."

Trump is still the favourite to win the presidency in 2020. But Democrat Kamala Harris is second in the stakes, at 12/1.

2020 presidential candidate Odds on winning Donald Trump 13/8 Kamala Harris 12/1 Bernie Sanders 16/1 Mike Pence 16/1 Joe Biden 16/1 Elizabeth Warren 16/1 Oprah Winfrey 20/1

Read more: Not amused: Bookies have cut the odds of the Queen refusing to meet Trump