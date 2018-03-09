Alys Key

The trade deficit for the UK widened by £3.4bn in the three months to January 2018 to £8.7bn, as imports of fuels to the country rose.

The trade deficit in fuels alone widened to £5.4bn from £3.1bn, largely driven by oil, of which imports were up 17.4 per cent.

According to the Office for National Statistics, oil exports fell by 5.8 per cent. The ONS said that while there was no evidence of a direct link, this coincided with weakness in the oil and gas extraction sub-industry during December 2017 when the Fortes pipeline was shut down.

The total trade deficit widened by £0.4bn since the same period last year. This was due primarily to a 4.8 per cent increase in imports of goods and 7.5 per cent more services imports.