Bill Esdaile

HEADWAY was a hugely impressive winner of the Spring Cup at Lingfield last Saturday, earning 2,000 Guineas quotes after his powerful late burst to get up in the shadows of the post.

William Haggas is only just getting going at the moment, but his runners should always be feared, especially in decent contests on the all-weather.

Wolverhampton hosts a good card tomorrow and I think the Yorkshireman can land a big race double.

First up is the Lincoln Trial (2.05pm), where a number of the runners will be trying to get a penalty to secure a place in the first leg of the Spring Double at Doncaster in a fortnight’s time.

Haggas already has the ante-post favourite for the Lincoln in the progressive Addeybb, but I expect stablemate ORIGINAL CHOICE to book his place in the squad.

The son of Dragon Pulse won on his reappearance here last April in a seven-furlong handicap and went on to put in a number of respectable efforts.

His final start on heavy ground at Haydock in September saw him go down by a short-head to Century Dream in a decent mile handicap.

That was his first run for a couple of months, so he clearly goes well fresh and Haggas has booked Ryan Moore for the ride.

Original Choice needs a penalty to guarantee his spot in the Lincoln and he is worth backing at 5/2 with Ladbrokes to do exactly that.

I’m also sticking with the Haggas-Moore combination in the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes.

SECOND THOUGHT is unbeaten in five starts on the all-weather and this looks the perfect target before a crack at the AW Mile Championships on Good Friday. I’d much rather be a backer than a layer at around the 5/4 mark.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Original Choice 2.05pm Wolverhampton

Second Thought 3.15pm Wolverhampton