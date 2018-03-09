Bill Esdaile

THERE are just four more sleeps until the best four days on the UK’s racing calendar get underway at Cheltenham and bookmakers are now offering a whole array of special bets on the meeting.

The market on who will end up as the Festival’s leading owner (most winners) is obviously dominated by the sport’s big powerhouses in JP McManus, Gigginstown House Stud and Rich Ricci.

Only the partnership of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede would have any chance of preventing one of those three names from landing the prize and they’d need a miracle or two to even be in the mix.

As much as I respect the firepower of both Gigginstown and Ricci, I cannot believe that McManus isn’t long odds-on to secure the prize.

There will barely be a race where his famous green and gold colours won’t be carried and I genuinely cannot remember him assembling a stronger team than this one.

On the opening day he looks to have the Champion Hurdle in the bag with Buveur D’Air and has serious chances in both the National Hunt Chase and the Close Brothers, which rounds off the card.

He has two of the top three in the betting for the Cross Country Chase on Wednesday, not to mention strong hands in the Bumper and the other handicaps.

On Thursday he has leading fancy Modus in the JLT, Glenloe who is favourite for the Pertemps, as well as Yanworth, who is challenging for favouritism in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

The job may already be done by the time we reach Friday where he has the unbeaten Apple’s Shakira as favourite in the Triumph along with plenty of other live chances.

If you are looking for a bet that will keep you interested for the meeting, then take the 5/4 as I’d be very surprised if JP doesn’t land the prize again.

Looking at the market for top jockey and I was half tempted by the 12/1 on offer about Nico de Boinville as he has some seriously good rides for Nicky Henderson.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t ride all of his horses though, so the likes of Buveur D’Air won’t be adding to his tally.

Therefore, I’m more interested in taking the 9/4 available with Ladbrokes about Henderson being crowned the meeting’s top trainer.

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott are both ahead of him in that market with their enormously powerful teams.

However, you underestimate the master of Seven Barrows at your peril at the Festival and he has just about the strongest team I can remember him ever assembling.

With the likes of Buveur D’Air, Altior, Apple’s Shakira, Santini and Might Bite before you even look at the handicappers, he looks overpriced at 9/4.

Finally, the only other special which caught my eye was the market on which race would be won by the widest margin.

Now, that normally isn’t a market I would be interested in as it has the slight feel of a lottery, but I genuinely think that the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle should be shorter than the 7/1 generally quoted.

If we are to see a superstar at this year’s meeting it could well be Samcro who is a red hot favourite to land the race in question.

He has such a reputation that he could well scare plenty of his rivals off and with plenty of rain about I wouldn’t be surprised if he turned this into a procession.

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL SPECIALS

JP McManus to be crowned top owner at the Cheltenham Festival 5/4

Nicky Henderson to be top trainer at the Cheltenham Festival 9/4

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle to be won by the widest margin 7/1