Rebecca Smith

Construction continues to be "a weak spot" in the UK economy with output coming in below expectations, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

It fell 3.4 per cent between December and January, and 3.9 per cent year-on-year.

ONS senior statistician Ole Black said that construction "continues to be a weak spot" in the UK economy, with a chunky fall in commercial developments, along with a slowdown in housebuilding contributing to the malaise, after a strong finish to 2017.

Construction output continued to weaken in the three months to January 2018, with total output falling by one per cent over that period, marking the ninth consecutive fall in three-monthly output growth.

Meanwhile, UK industrial output rose 1.3 per cent in January, bouncing back from a December dip, as manufacturing racked up its ninth month of growth on the trot. However, it was a slower start to the year than expected.

Month-on-month manufacturing output edged up 0.1 per cent for January, though that was down from a 0.3 per cent December rise, while the figure was 2.7 per cent higher on the same period a year ago.

Growth in total production output continued to slow in the three months to January, rising by 0.2 per cent, which made it the weakest three-month on three-month growth since June last year.

Mining and quarrying proved a considerable hit after a sharp fall in December due to the unexpected shutdown of the Forties pipeline system. That has since bounced back strongly however,

Black said:

Manufacturing has recorded its ninth consecutive month of growth but with a slower start to 2018. Total production output continues to advance, bolstered in January 2018 by the Forties oil pipeline coming back on stream after December's shutdown.

The total trade deficit widened once more, with rising oil prices leading to more expensive fuel imports.

