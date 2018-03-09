Bill Esdaile

WITH just days to go until the start of this year’s Cheltenham Festival, Sandown stages the Grand Military Gold Cup (3.40pm) this afternoon and the Matchbook Imperial Cup (2.25pm) tomorrow.

Organisers of the cracking two-day meeting are embracing the Cheltenham feel by bringing you a little taste of the Festival just 25 minutes from London.

Visitors tomorrow can pop into the Guinness Village in the Surrey Hall where an Irish band will be playing throughout the afternoon and you can also get your photo taken with the Cheltenham Gold Cup if you fancy it.

If you are after more Festival clues then there is a post-racing preview panel featuring Richard Johnson, Nicky Henderson and Alan King, tickets are just £5pp with all profits going to the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Anyway, onto the action itself and there is plenty of rain forecast to hit Esher this weekend, so the Matchbook Imperial Cup looks sure to be a brutal test.

Nicky Henderson last landed this prize back in 2009 with Dave’s Dream and he looks to have an outstanding chance tomorrow with the highly progressive WHATSWRONGWITHYOU at 6/1 with Coral.

The seven-year-old looked a little ring-rusty when making his seasonal reappearance over course and distance last December.

He was only just outbattled by a race-fit Ainchea and the market suggested he may have needed the outing.

It was just over five weeks later that he stepped up from that first run to beat well-regarded stablemate Ok Corral in a hot looking contest at Newbury, before improving again when last seen in action a month ago.

He proved his love for soft ground by routing a useful looking field by nine lengths, again at Newbury, and the fourth has been out and won since.

Although a relatively inexperienced novice in against some seasoned handicappers, he looks on the upgrade and his mark of 139 may still underestimate his abilities.

Le Patriote did regular followers of this column a favour by winning at Ascot last month, but has gone up another 8lbs since and will find this tougher.

One who could go well at a big price is David Pipe’s Friday Night Light who chased home Le Patriote last time.

The Pipe family have farmed this race for years and I have the feeling that this has been the plan for some time.

Looking at the rest of tomorrow’s card and the 2m4f National Hunt Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final (1.50pm) will feel more like three miles if the forecast rain does fall.

The standout bet for me has to be MELROSE BOY who will relish every drop that falls between now and race time.

His trainer Harry Fry has hit a purple patch on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival with three winners already this week and this lightly raced six-year-old still looks ahead of his mark.

He ran a cracker when third to Topofthegame on bad ground here last month where the 2m7f trip just seemed to stretch him.

The way he travelled through that race fills me with encouragement, while a return to 2m4f on testing ground looks right up his street and he’s a nice price at 10/1 with Coral.

RATHLIN ROSE rattled off the Royal Artillery Gold Cup and Grand Military Gold Cup double at this venue last season and I fancy him to complete an historic double-double thisafternoon.

The evergreen 10-year-old won last month’s Royal Artillery for a second year in succession and will be a warm order to win the Grand Military Gold Cup (3.40pm) this afternoon.

He is once again ridden by Afghan war-hero amputee Guy Disney and the pair should take plenty of stopping with conditions in their favour again.

Finally, we will be back every day next week from the Cheltenham Festival with more coverage in ‘Th Punter’ than ever before.

Let’s hope we can find plenty of winners!

POINTERS

Rathlin Rose 3.40pm Sandown (today)

Melrose Boy e/w 1.50pm Sandown (tomorrow)

Whatswrongwithyou e/w 2.25pm Sandown (tomorrow)