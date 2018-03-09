Rebecca Smith

The European Union is looking into whether the UK has not paid enough tax on commodity derivatives trades that have been exempt from VAT.

The European Commission yesterday kicked off "infraction proceedings" against the UK, regarding "VAT treatment of certain commodity derivatives" which trade under the Terminal Markets Order.

That order means Britain does not apply VAT to derivative transactions in spots, futures and options on commodity contracts - when traded on an exchange.

In a statement posted this morning, the Treasury said the UK received a letter of formal notice from the EU Commission.

This is the first stage of the infraction process. The letter sets out the Commission’s initial views on the UK’s VAT treatment of certain exchange traded commodity derivatives, and invites a response from the UK government within two months. The UK government will consider the Commission’s views and will respond in due course. The issuance of the letter does not have any immediate effect on UK tax law and the matter will be subject to the normal infraction process, which is open to challenge.

The Treasury added that the tax treatment of commodity derivatives is unchanged, and UK tax law stands "unless and until such time as it is changed", so past and current trading activity under the TMO is not affected by the EU Commission's letter.

London houses the London Metal Exchange, as well as a range of other commodities trading houses.

Britain is set to leave the EU in 2019, after the referendum vote in June 2016. Yesterday, the government's full Brexit analysis was published by a group of MPs, which assessed the impact of a range of Brexit outcomes on the UK.

On average, it warns that a free trade agreement will hit the UK's GDP by a forecast of 4.8 per cent.

