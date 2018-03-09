Alys Key

Gambling firm GVC has posted a double-digit increase in revenue for 2017, and has predicted its takeover of Ladbrokes Coral will complete by April.

The figures

Net gaming revenue (NGR) climbed 17 per cent to €925.6m (£825.1m).

Including discontinued operations, this figure reached over €1bn.

"Clean" earnings before interest tax deprecation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 40 per cent to €239.5m.

The dividend was set at 17.5 cents.

Why it's interesting

Shareholders of both companies have overwhelmingly approved GVC's £4bn takeover of Ladbrokes Coral. Today the company said it expects this to complete in late March or April, pending regulatory approval. At least £100m of cost savings are expected from the deal.

But this was not the only acquisition made by GVC this year. Earlier this week it announced that it had bought a stake in Crystalbet for around €190m, eyeing up the market in Georgia.

During the second half of 2017, the group also acquired Cozy Games, giving the group proprietary technology across all gaming verticals. It has already begun integrating the company to achieve savings.

What GVC said

Chief executive Kenneth Alexander said: "GVC achieved a significant amount in 2017 and as these numbers demonstrate, we have delivered material value from the bwin.party acquisition. It is particularly pleasing that we have been able to produce such strong results at the same time as completing the integration of bwin.party and continuing to enhance our product offering.

"Our core markets offer attractive growth prospects but we also recognise the opportunity presented by our proprietary technology to create significant synergies through M & A. The importance of geographic diversification is also a key dynamic given the evolving regulatory backdrop. Thus the acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral Group represents an exciting opportunity, bringing together industry leading online and retail brands. There will be plenty of hard work ahead, but we are confident that GVC will deliver once again."

Read more: GVC and Ladbrokes shares stumble on €200m tax cost