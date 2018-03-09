Rebecca Smith

Inmarsat said this morning it had cuts its dividend to 20 cents a share in order to propel investment in its aviation division, after earnings dipped in the fourth quarter.

It said due to "the lack of visibility" over future cash payments from satellite communications firm Ligado Networks, and the potential to tap into in-flight Wi-Fi, the company had decided to cut its dividend.

Shares dropped more than four per cent in early trading.

The figures

The satellite giant said the board had taken a decision to reduce the annual dividend and would keep it there until cash flow improved. It will pay a total dividend of 33.62 cents per share for 2017. Inmarsat will propose to shareholders a 2017 final dividend of 12 cents per share.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 17.2 per cent in the fourth quarter to $183.6m, with adjusted profit after tax coming in 70 per cent lower at $25.3m. Full-year adjusted profit after tax dropped 36 per cent.

The firm said revenue growth had been offset by further planned investment in the in-flight connectivity market as well as boosting its back office infrastructure.

Group revenue for 2017 rose over five per cent to $1.4bn, with double-digit revenue growth within its aviation business.

Why it's interesting

Inmarsat said it is banking on its aviation business to be "the largest individual growth driver" for the company over the coming years, through both the consistent growth of its core aviation business, and potential from in-flight connectivity. The company said it has "a burgeoning market presence" here, and will be looking to tap into this further.

The board said it remained confident in the "medium to long-term outlook for the business" as it anticipates strong long-term growth in Inmarsat's key mobile satellite communications markets.

They said that for government work, it remains "well-placed to capture value over the medium-term" as a provider of space-based capabilities to governments "as and when near-term budgetary and operational tempo headwinds start to ease".

Revenue guidance remained unchanged.

What the company said

Rupert Pearce, chief executive, said: "After a challenging year in 2016, which continued into Q1 2017, we delivered quarter-on-quarter growth throughout the year, and year-on-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter."

He added:

Given Inmarsat’s track record, unique capabilities and differentiated market position, we are well placed to continue to grow our revenues in 2018 and beyond and to capture significant additional medium term growth opportunities available to us, particularly in in-flight connectivity.

