Friday 9 March 2018 7:33am

Donald Trump to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

 
Alys Key
JAPAN-DIPLOMACY-US-NKOREA-TALKS
Source: Getty

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are to meet in person this year.

The leaders, who have routinely exchanged insults and threats to wipe out each other's countries, will meet after a South Korean delegation extended the invitation to Trump.

Trump will be the first sitting American President to meet a North Korean leader.

According to South Koreas national security adviser Chung Eui-yong the meeting will take place in May, but the White House said that no date had yet been set.

"Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached," Trump tweeted. "Meeting being planned!"

Kim has also agreed not to do any further nuclear tests, according to South Korean officials.

It follows a promise to give up weapons if the current regime is guaranteed.

