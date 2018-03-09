Catherine Neilan

John Lewis Partnership’s dismal results yesterday will send alarm bells off for anyone who cares about the health of the British high street, and by extension, consumer sentiment. The 77 per cent fall in annual profits were the result of a “challenging year”, as chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield somewhat understated.

Part of the problem was the weakened pound, he said, as well as “subdued” consumer demand. There were also internal costs as the business attempted to restructure to head off some of those difficulties.

John Lewis is widely seen as a bellwether for the retail sector as a whole, and so this unlisted company’s results toppled its public rivals, with the likes of Marks & Spencer, Next, Debenhams and grocers Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons all ending the day in the red.

Results day at John Lewis, once a heady affair with staff pocketing double-digit bonuses, will have been a damp squib. The five per cent bonus is the lowest figure handed out since 1954.

But rather than licking their wounds, John Lewis staff (or partners as the head office likes to refer to them) should be thanking their lucky stars they work where they do. As a recent City A.M. article pointed out, the sector has announced more than 15,000 redundancies in recent months, with administrations for retailers as diverse as Warren Jones, Toys R Us and East. Plenty more, not least at Debenhams, will no doubt be nervous about what the future holds.

For the last few years John Lewis has been one of the best-run businesses on the high street – earlier this week it was named one of the best places to work in the country – and it should ultimately weather the storm. It’s possible the department store may be suffering from the departure of former managing director Andy Street, who quit late in 2016 to embark on a political career, but Paula Nickolds is capable and knows the firm inside out.

Mayfield was downbeat about the “volatile” year ahead, warning of “continuing economic uncertainty and no let up in competitive intensity”.

So as he, Nickolds and low-profile Waitrose boss Rob Collins navigate those challenges, struggling rivals such as M&S and Debenhams should pay close attention to how they do so. After all, John Lewis is never knowingly underestimated.