1. Wagamama Limited, Westminster W1F, failed to pay £133,212.42 to 2,630 workers. 2. Marriott Hotels Limited, Luton LU1, failed to pay £71,722.93 to 279 workers. 3. Thursday (UK) Limited, trading as TGI Friday's, Luton LU1, failed to pay £59,347.64 to 2,302 workers. 4. National Society For Epilepsy (THE), Chiltern SL9, failed to pay £55,251.37 to 26 workers. 5. Wright Leisure Limited, trading as Xercise4less, Leeds LS4, failed to pay £54,290.37 to 240 workers. 6. Ms Sarah Jane Bowman and Ms Annabel Garland Farnell-Watson, trading as Hazelwood House, South Hams TQ7, failed to pay £48,288.66 to 3 workers. 7. Seashells Limited, Conwy LL29, failed to pay £43,235.91 to 68 workers. 8. Bridge End House Nursery Limited, Calderdale HD6, failed to pay £41,938.73 to 2 workers. 9. Globebrow Limited, trading as Manor Adventure, Shropshire SY7, failed to pay £33,889.80 to 111 workers. 10. Moy Park Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT63, failed to pay £33,547.57 to 338 workers. 11. Daniele Petteno Ltd, trading as Daniele Petteno Architecture Workshop, Wandsworth SW15, failed to pay £28,410.25 to 12 workers. 12. Beautiful Spots Limited, trading as Benito Brow Bar, Islington B2, failed to pay £27,184.28 to 97 workers. 13. Threshold Housing Project Limited, trading as Threshold, Tameside OL6, failed to pay £26,033.75 to 41 workers. 14. Heather Park Community Services Limited, North Lanarkshire ML2, failed to pay £26,018.63 to 73 workers. 15. 1st Pizza Direct Limited, Highland IV3, failed to pay £25,668.15 to 87 workers. 16. 4Fashions Ltd, trading as Dress Decode, Manchester M8, failed to pay £25,616.56 to 24 workers. 17. Wilson's Country Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT63, failed to pay £24,560.53 to 63 workers. 18. Lickfold Inn Limited, trading as The Lickfold Inn, Chichester GU28, failed to pay £23,754.87 to 37 workers. 19. North London Asian Care, Enfield N13, failed to pay £15,687.49 to 70 workers. 20. Witham Hand Car Wash Ltd, Braintree CM8, failed to pay £10,051.99 to 6 workers. 21. Karen Millen Fashions Limited, West Oxfordshire OX29, failed to pay £9,847.20 to 28 workers. 22. Mr Muhammad Adnan Safdar and Mrs Khadija Javaid, trading as Citi Dental Surgery, Glasgow City G51, failed to pay £8,733.33 to 2 workers. 23. Mr Akbor Miah, trading as Dil Indian Cuisine, Monmouthshire NP15, failed to pay £7,936.78 to 2 workers. 24. Albury Estate Fisheries (2008) Limited, trading as Albury Estate Fisheries, Hounslow TW8, failed to pay £7,511.32 to 1 workers. 25. Atkins Hotels Limited, trading as The Yorke Arms (previous ownership), Harrogate HG3, failed to pay £7,241.82 to 3 workers. 26. Adactus Housing Group Limited, Wigan WN7, failed to pay £7,098.96 to 9 workers. 27. Meejana Limited, trading as Meejana, Elmbridge KT13, failed to pay £6,488.88 to 6 workers. 28. Summer Lodge Management Limited, trading as Summer Lodge Country House Hotel Restaurant & Spa, West Dorset DT2, failed to pay £6,168.48 to 24 workers. 29. Davies Security Limited, Swansea SA1, failed to pay £5,914.48 to 1 worker. 30. Oakfield Caravan Park Limited, Denbighshire LL18, failed to pay £5,903.37 to 2 workers. 31. Pentlow Community Care Limited, Eastbourne BN21, failed to pay £5,725.38 to 36 workers. 32. Birmingham City Football Club plc, Birmingham B9, failed to pay £5,653.03 to 534 workers. 33. St Helens Rugby Football Club Limited, trading as St Helens R.F.C., St. Helens WA9, failed to pay £5,536.92 to 117 workers. 34. Mr David Wilson, Mrs Doreen Wilson and Mr Darren Wilson, trading as Wilson's Deliveries, Erewash DE7, failed to pay £4,935.46 to 1 worker. 35. Smart Hand Car Wash Plymouth Ltd, Plymouth PL3, failed to pay £4,817.09 to 2 workers. 36. A1 Care Services Limited, Torfaen NP4, failed to pay £4,652.73 to 66 workers. 37. Jeta Car Wash Ltd, trading as Queensway Car Wash, Arun PO21, failed to pay £4,584.93 to 3 workers. 38. Cost Effective Catering Limited, City of Edinburgh EH4, failed to pay £4,559.11 to 23 workers. 39. SB Patel Ltd, trading as Porth Stores, Merthyr Tydfil CF46, failed to pay £4,454.29 to 2 workers. 40. Plymouth Car Wash Ltd, Plymouth PL4, failed to pay £4,122.92 to 3 workers. 41. Handy Andy Car Wash Ponteland Limited, trading as Handy Andy Car Wash, Northumberland NE20, failed to pay £3,932.55 to 3 workers. 42. Mr Lee Harris and Mr David Wilson, trading as The Barber Shop, West Oxfordshire OX28, failed to pay £3,894.77 to 2 workers. 43. Home Life Carers Limited, Mid Devon EX16, failed to pay £3,675.32 to 31 workers. 44. Simonstone Ltd, trading as Simonstone Hall Hotel, Richmondshire DL8, failed to pay £3,633.42 to 3 workers. 45. SSL Foodservice Ltd, trading as SSL Dairies, Luton LU3, failed to pay £3,576.88 to 8 workers. 46. A2 Car Wash Limited, Southwark SE1, failed to pay £3,553.65 to 3 workers. 47. Pink Innovations Ltd, Kingston upon Hull, City of HU4, failed to pay £3,482.83 to 5 workers. 48. The Blue Bicycle (York) Limited, trading as The Blue Bicycle, York YO1, failed to pay £3,479.46 to 2 workers. 49. The Care Bureau Limited, Warwick CV32, failed to pay £3,423.94 to 343 workers. 50. Box & Charnock Limited, Bedford MK44, failed to pay £3,387.55 to 1 worker. 51. Red Arrow Fulfilment Limited, Test Valley SO51, failed to pay £3,245.85 to 33 workers. 52. Foxlowe Trading Company Limited, Staffordshire Moorlands ST13, failed to pay £3,200.97 to 1 worker. 53. Hideaway Day Nursery Limited, Walsall WS2, failed to pay £3,184.11 to 18 workers. 54. Headromance Ltd, Havant PO9, failed to pay £2,959.64 to 9 workers. 55. QCS Contract Cleaning Ltd, Belfast BT15, failed to pay £2,952.19 to 237 workers. 56. Mr Nigel Birch and Mrs Sarah Shotton, trading as Oasis Hair & Bodycare, Mansfield NG18, failed to pay £2,818.99 to 16 workers. 57. Trinity Pre-School, trading as Trinity Children's Centre Nursery & Out of School Club, Kirklees WF14, failed to pay £2,612.06 to 3 workers. 58. Mr Wayne Gray and Mrs Margaret Gray, trading as Jackson Gray, Dundee City DD3, failed to pay £2,514 to 4 workers. 59. Busy Bee Montessori Nursery School Limited, trading as Busy Bees Nursery School, Forest Heath IP28, failed to pay £2,488.29 to 19 workers. 60. SBDP1 Limited, Great Yarmouth NR29, failed to pay £2,275.03 to 67 workers. 61. Tayto Group Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT62, failed to pay £2,236.14 to 50 workers. 62. Impact Call Centre Limited, Test Valley SO51, failed to pay £2,095.14 to 15 workers. 63. 4th Generation (NW) Limited, Stockport SK6, failed to pay £2,086.41 to 1 worker. 64. A Johnson Construction Limited, Cheshire East CW1, failed to pay £2,033.45 to 2 workers. 65. Thurlestone Estates Limited, trading as Thurlestone Hotel, South Hams TQ7, failed to pay £2,028.14 to 4 workers. 66. Lakemere Green Limited, trading as Neville Hair & Beauty, Kensington and Chelsea SW1X, failed to pay £2,023.29 to 1 worker. 67. Universal United Commerce Limited, City of Edinburgh EH6, failed to pay £2,009.88 to 2 workers. 68. Patisserie Patchi Limited, trading as Patchi, Brent NW10, failed to pay £2,007.92 to 7 workers. 69. Mr Mahendra Davda, trading as M M Davda, Birmingham B10, failed to pay £1,902.35 to 1 worker. 70. Stef and Stan Ltd, St Albans AL2, failed to pay £1,900.59 to 2 workers. 71. I Can Day Nurseries Limited , trading as Scamps Day Nursery, Cheshire East SK11, failed to pay £1,891.75 to 2 workers. 72. Holbrook Academy, Babergh IP9, failed to pay £1,862.05 to 2 workers. 73. Nath Stores Limited, Stockton-on-Tees TS17, failed to pay £1,823.69 to 1 worker. 74. Vickers Construction Limited, Stockton-on-Tees TS18, failed to pay £1,809.35 to 1 worker. 75. Manor House Hotel (Oakehampton) Limited, trading as The Manor House Hotel, West Devon EX20, failed to pay £1,776.33 to 31 workers. 76. Extra Care for Elderly People Limited, Antrim and Newtownabbey BT41, failed to pay £1,775.79 to 6 workers. 77. Rootcroft Limited, trading as West House Residential Home, Southend-on-Sea SS0, failed to pay £1,774.39 to 13 workers. 78. Little Footprints Nursery Limited, Leicester LE5, failed to pay £1,760.15 to 1 workers. 79. Marcandi Limited, trading as madbid.com, Westminster SW1P, failed to pay £1,743.48 to 1 worker. 80. Clean as a Whistle Super Hand Car Wash Ltd, Plymouth PL5, failed to pay £1,706.26 to 2 workers. 81. Lyndhurst School, Surrey Heath GU15, failed to pay £1,696.21 to 3 workers. 82. Ms Lorna O'Donnell, trading as Snowdons Hairdressing Salon, Solihull B36, failed to pay £1,675.71 to 1 worker. 83. Twinkles (Leeds) Limited, Leeds LS2, failed to pay £1,617.87 to 8 workers. 84. Ritcin Limited, trading as Starbucks, Belfast BT1, failed to pay £1,592.79 to 79 workers. 85. Cedar Tree Care Home Ltd, Derby DE23, failed to pay £1,531.99 to 11 workers. 86. Dan Skelton Racing Limited, Stratford-on-Avon B49, failed to pay £1,520.19 to 3 workers. 87. Fast Car wash Ltd, trading as Waves Hand Car Wash, Basildon SS15, failed to pay £1,444.16 to 3 workers. 88. G.Purchase Construction Limited, Walsall WS2, failed to pay £1,392.55 to 8 workers. 89. Dr Baber Ghafoor and Dr S A Abbasi, Rochdale OL11, failed to pay £1,355.98 to 6 workers. 90. Feather and Black , Chichester PO19, failed to pay £1,333.25 to 31 workers. 91. ADI Hand Car Wash Ltd, Epping Forest CM5, failed to pay £1,304.77 to 6 workers. 92. Independent Community Care Management Limited, Kettering NN15, failed to pay £1,301.82 to 14 workers. 93. Crystal Knitwear Limited, Mansfield NG18, failed to pay £1,144.48 to 6 workers. 94. Georgie Porgy's Pre-School Ltd, Havering RM12, failed to pay £1,142.13 to 6 workers. 95. Stoke City Football Club Limited, trading as Stoke City F.C., Stoke-on-Trent ST4, failed to pay £1,102.62 to 7 workers. 96. Parkers Mini Buses (Ellesmere Port) Limited, Cheshire West and Chester CH65, failed to pay £1,092.56 to 5 workers. 97. Fosters Bakery (Staincross) Limited, Barnsley S75, failed to pay £1,074.93 to 1 workers. 98. James Ritchie Clocks (established 1809) Ltd, City of Edinburgh EH3, failed to pay £1,064.66 to 2 workers. 99. Poppies WL & S Limited, trading as Poppies, West Lancashire L39, failed to pay £1,061.70 to 69 workers. 100. Rudan Knightsbridge Limited, trading as Daniel Hersheson, Kensington and Chelsea SW1X, failed to pay £1,060.55 to 4 workers. 101. Achieving Excellence UK Ltd, Tameside SK16, failed to pay £1,031.19 to 1 worker. 102. Focus Food Services Limited, Chesterfield S43, failed to pay £1,007.73 to 6 workers. 103. Mr Peter Watts, trading as 3ccc, Birmingham B44, failed to pay £1,006.67 to 2 workers. 104. Days Poole Limited, trading as Day's Restaurant, Poole BH12, failed to pay £1,001.34 to 19 workers. 105. Europa Foods Distribution Limited, Causeway Coast and Glens BT51, failed to pay £976.55 to 2 workers. 106. Grade House Limited, Brent HA0, failed to pay £951.75 to 1 worker. 107. Alison Margaret Smith, trading as A.M.S Hair & Beauty, City of Edinburgh EH12, failed to pay £935.21 to 1 worker. 108. Mrs Angela Fox, trading as Café Express, Stockton-on-Tees TS18, failed to pay £870.21 to 1 worker. 109. Redhill Service Centre Limited, Gedling NG5, failed to pay £825.24 to 1 worker. 110. Shoe Zone Retail Limited, Leicester LE1, failed to pay £804.88 to 15 workers. 111. Arcadis Consulting (UK) Limited, Cardiff CF3, failed to pay £796.72 to 2 workers. 112. RPP Wood Green Ltd, trading as Roosters Piri Piri, Haringey N22, failed to pay £779.39 to 3 workers. 113. Mrs Lisa Chakir, trading as Chairs Hairdresser, West Lothian EH49, failed to pay £774.86 to 1 worker. 114. Mrs Jacqueline Young, trading as The Forum (previous ownership), Northumberland NE63, failed to pay £770.01 to 1 worker. 115. Mr George Hanson and Mr James Hanson, trading as Punycode Riding Stables, Shropshire SY10, failed to pay £747.9 to 4 workers. 116. Express Vision (UK) Ltd, Birmingham B18, failed to pay £727.35 to 1 worker. 117. Sanjay Foods (UK) Limited, Leicester LE4, failed to pay £719.18 to 6 workers. 118. Indulge Me Limited, trading as Indulge, Harrow HA5, failed to pay £718.1 to 1 worker. 119. Mr Christopher James Hill, trading as D&A Sheds, Aylesbury Vale MK18, failed to pay £701.37 to 1 worker. 120. Bush House Pembroke Limited, Pembrokeshire SA71, failed to pay £686.92 to 6 workers. 121. Miss Zoe MacDonald, trading as Unique Hair & Beauty, Na h-Eileanan Siar HS1, failed to pay £686 to 1 worker. 122. VF Cash & Carry Limited, trading as Variety Foods, Newham E7, failed to pay £667.86 to 19 workers. 123. MRN Recruitment Limited, South Holland PE11, failed to pay £628 to 265 workers. 124. Gloss Hairdressing Limited, Harrogate HG5, failed to pay £618.57 to 4 workers. 125. Rainbow Brite Cleaning Services Limited, Newport NP20, failed to pay £585.95 to 9 workers. 126. The Urban Chocolatier Limited, Newham E7, failed to pay £578.01 to 1 worker. 127. Edworthy Computing Limited, Mid Devon EX17, failed to pay £548.45 to 1 worker. 128. Mumtaz Leeds Limited, trading as Mumtaz, Leeds LS10, failed to pay £540 to 1 worker. 129. East Lancashire Services Limited, Rochdale OL10, failed to pay £539.49 to 28 workers. 130. Plaistow Broadway Filling Stations Limited, Basildon CM12, failed to pay £535.53 to 1 worker. 131. NTCDucting.com Limited, Swansea SA7, failed to pay £492.17 to 1 worker. 132. Mr Ali Qerimi, trading as Olympic Hand Car Wash, Newham E15, failed to pay £475.5 to 2 workers. 133. Moulsham Residential Home (Chelmsford) Limited, Chelmsford CM2, failed to pay £474.82 to 2 workers. 134. Blaxills Fitted Furniture Limited, trading as Blaxills, St Albans AL2, failed to pay £472.46 to 1 worker. 135. Miss Tracey Henry, trading as Valentinos Hair Salon, Southampton SO15, failed to pay £472.33 to 1 worker. 136. Cragwood International Limited, trading as Cragwood Country House Hotel & Restaurant, South Lakeland LA23, failed to pay £467.78 to 3 workers. 137. Step Up Security Services Ltd, Knowsley L33, failed to pay £462.42 to 28 workers. 138. Mr Shahzad Iqbal Kiyani, trading as Aprana Café, Birmingham B8, failed to pay £452.5 to 1 worker. 139. D K Leisure Ltd, trading as Bushtown Hotel, Causeway Coast and Glens BT51, failed to pay £448.13 to 2 workers. 140. Clear-View Fife Limited, trading as Clear-View Cleaning Specialists, Fife KY6, failed to pay £431.63 to 1 worker. 141. Capital (Hair and Beauty) Limited, Eastbourne BN21, failed to pay £427.4 to 78 workers. 142. Saramago Ltd, trading as Saramago Café Bar, Glasgow City G2, failed to pay £425.63 to 4 workers. 143. McClarance Services Limited, trading as Elliot McClarance, Trafford WA14, failed to pay £416.17 to 2 workers. 144. Entier Limited, Aberdeenshire AB32, failed to pay £403.07 to 1 worker. 145. DSM N.E. Ltd, County Durham DL5, failed to pay £395.57 to 1 worker. 146. Darren Dickie, trading as Darren Dickie Roofing & Building Contractor, Barrow-in-Furness LA14, failed to pay £392.22 to 1 worker. 147. Biddall Leisure Limited, trading as The Vine Hotel, East Lindsey PE24, failed to pay £389.77 to 1 worker. 148. Legal Square Ltd, Manchester M12, failed to pay £370.13 to 1 worker. 149. Neath Road Car Sales & Car Wash Ltd, Wiltshire SA1, failed to pay £348.69 to 5 workers. 150. Mr Shakil Shah, trading as Town Fryer, St. Helens WA10, failed to pay £347.31 to 3 workers. 151. Jackson Gray Limited, trading as Jackson Gray, Dundee City DD3, failed to pay £343.38 to 3 workers. 152. Mrs Elaine Phillips and Mr Mitchell Phillips, trading as Studio 57 Clinic, Brighton and Hove BN3, failed to pay £339.03 to 2 workers. 153. Maxine Adams, Kensington and Chelsea SW3, failed to pay £312.45 to 1 worker. 154. 4TheHouse Limited, Leeds LS14, failed to pay £288.1 to 1 worker. 155. Ari Pizza Ltd, trading as Marmaris Pizza, Ashfield NG17, failed to pay £287.8 to 2 workers. 156. Hales Group Limited, Peterborough PE1, failed to pay £285.08 to 6 workers. 157. Mariner Travel Limited, Warrington WA13, failed to pay £281.72 to 1 worker. 158. P&P Duff (Scotland) Limited, trading as Patrick, Renfrewshire PA1, failed to pay £280.15 to 1 workers. 159. Grand Union Company Limited, Lambeth SE11, failed to pay £271.28 to 6 workers. 160. Mr Ahmed Faalzada, trading as Pizza on Broadway, Kingston upon Thames KT6, failed to pay £266.25 to 1 worker. 161. Ducati Manchester Limited, Trafford M33, failed to pay £246.88 to 1 worker. 162. Ms Fiona Latham, trading as The Wellington Hotel, Halton L24, failed to pay £233.55 to 1 worker. 163. Tsang's Kitchen Ltd, Wiltshire SN10, failed to pay £221.1 to 1 worker. 164. Mr Nicholas Tsaroullas, Mr John Yiamokis Tsaroullas and Mrs Kyriacou Tsaroullas , trading as Mentone Hotel, North Somerset BS23, failed to pay £209.44 to 4 workers. 165. GAF Foods Limited, trading as Subway, Haringey N4 1, failed to pay £200.81 to 5 workers. 166. Tanna's Limited, Brent NW10, failed to pay £194.54 to 1 worker. 167. P&A Food Management Services Limited, Hambleton DL8, failed to pay £186.39 to 11 workers. 168. Mr Tino Cernera, trading as Da Vinci, Dacorum HP23, failed to pay £183.83 to 2 workers. 169. Mrs Carole Bentley, trading as Tenford Kennels, Staffordshire Moorlands ST10, failed to pay £182.12 to 1 worker. 170. Yeovil Football & Athletic Club (The), trading as Yeovil Town F.C, South Somerset BA22, failed to pay £174.18 to 2 workers. 171. Casa Bianco Limited, trading as The White Rooms, Southampton SO14, failed to pay £171.2 to 1 worker. 172. Ms Karly Skerman and Mr Ray Booth, trading as Billy Rays Store, East Riding of Yorkshire YO15, failed to pay £161.67 to 1 worker. 173. Orchard Care (South West) limited, trading as Restgarth Care Home, Cornwall PL13, failed to pay £161.27 to 7 workers. 174. Always Cleaning Limited, Oldham OL9, failed to pay £154.58 to 2 workers. 175. Mr Hamid Noori, trading as Valley Road Hand Car Wash, Plymouth PL7, failed to pay £153.3 to 1 worker. 176. London Irish Scottish Richmond Limited, trading as London Irish, Spelthorne TW16, failed to pay £131.73 to 1 worker. 177. Mr Sean Hornby, trading as The Queens Hotel, Bury BL2, failed to pay £129.45 to 1 worker. 178. SM News Limited, Wigan WN7, failed to pay £120 to 1 worker. 179. Riverside Pizza Company Limited, trading as La Figa, Tower Hamlets E14, failed to pay £100.83 to 1 worker.