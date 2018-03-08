Betting: Spoils to be shared as Man United host Liverpool

Ben Cleminson

It's been 124 years since Liverpool beat Newton Heath 2-0 in a ‘Football League Test Match’ played at the neutral venue of Blackburn’s Ewood Park – a game that relegated the losers.

Little did the sides know that that match would be the spark for one of football’s biggest rivalries.

Manchester United, as Newton Heath are now known, host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday for the 200th meeting between two clubs that are separated by just 35 miles, and have 83 major trophies between them.

Plenty has changed since that game in 1894, but the enmity between the two clubs has not – while relegation is not on the cards, the fierce race for the Champions League places adds some extra spice to a match that usually has plenty.

With Manchester City well out of sight at the top, United lead the way in the battle for the top four, sitting two points above Liverpool in second.

Jose Mourinho’s men have showed their mettle in recent weeks, coming from behind to beat Chelsea and Crystal Palace – with their second-half turnaround at Palace sealed by a last-minute wonder-strike courtesy of Nemanja Matic on Monday.

United’s home form is excellent, winning 11 of their 14 games at Old Trafford, and impressively, conceding just six times.

Defeat here would see Liverpool leapfrog the Red Devils – something Mourinho would be as keen as United fans to avoid at all costs.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds come into this with confidence too, as they aim for their first league win at United since 2014.

The ‘Fab Three’ of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane have 68 goals between them in all competitions, and the trio would ask serious questions of any defence.

While they sit seven points above fifth-placed Chelsea, Klopp won’t be assured of a Champions League spot quite yet – especially with a trip to Stamford Bridge to come.

With both sides in form, it’s difficult to pick a winner.

For all the hype, the last four meetings between these two have ended as draws – with only four goals scored.

I think we will see another one here – with Grosvenorsport.com going 47/20 for the points to be shared.

Pointers

Draw - 47/20 (Grosvenorsport.com)