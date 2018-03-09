Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers private equity, markets and digital media. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Duke Street

Duke Street, the mid-market private equity group, has announced two key appointments. Tom Salmon (pictured) joins as a partner having spent 13 years at 3i, the international private equity and infrastructure investor. At 3i, Tom was a partner with responsibility for the group’s activity in the consumer sector in the UK. He led 3i’s investment in Audley Travel, where he was also a non-executive director, and represented the group on the board of Hobbs, the women’s fashion group. In addition, Tom has considerable investment experience in the services sector. Hugo Strachan joins as an investment manager, responsible for executing transactions and supporting deal origination in the business services and healthcare sectors. Hugo previously worked at RJD Partners, a UK private equity fund, where he worked on management buyouts across a range of sectors including business services, leisure and education. Prior to RJD, Hugo worked in the strategy team at PwC, providing due diligence to private equity, venture capital and corporate clients.

London Stock Exchange

Charles Walker joins London Stock Exchange as head of equity primary markets from JP Morgan Cazenove. He brings over a decade of capital markets experience having previously worked at JP Morgan in the equity capital markets team where he was responsible for originating and executing equity transactions primarily on London Stock Exchange. Charles has assisted in raising capital for clients across five continents having also worked in Sydney as part of JP Morgan’s Australian ECM team and their South African capital markets team.

Jellyfish

Digital agency Jellyfish has appointed industry heavyweight Paul Mead as an executive board director. The appointment, which aims to support the business as it continues its rapid growth, is effective immediately. With 20 years of experience, Paul is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the media industry. Voted in the top 100 people in the UK digital industry, Paul has served as a judge on numerous award programmes including the Campaign Media Awards and the Media Week Awards, as well as chairing The Drum Search Awards. Mead is also a Fellow of the IPA, a Tech Stars mentor, Tech London Advocate and a Google Agency Advisory Board member. Having left the publishing industry to join a dot com in 2000, Paul built the business to 2m monthly active users, launching one of the UK’s first cost-per-click ad models and building a client base including more than 200 of the UK’s leading advertisers.

