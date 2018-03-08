Diamond Naga Siu

A group of investors headed by London-based entrepreneur Raj Tulsiani purchased Mongoose Inclusive Cricket last Friday.

The consortium members are all either owners of diversity-focused businesses or diversity-friendly investors including Abdul Rob of Sugar Media and Marketing Limited and Sarah Garratt of SPG Media.

They received the full intellectual property rights and existing stock ownership of this London-based company, and they plan to further Mongoose’s history of equipment innovation, which includes its trailblazing bat designs with holes drilled in them, making the blades lighter.

Mongoose was founded in 2009 with a goal to make cricket more accessible by providing high-quality yet low-cost cricket equipment, and the brand was adopted by many professional cricketers, including Australian Cricket Hall of Famer Matthew Hayden.

Tulsiani, a cricketer himself who plays for the Dulwich Cricket Club, said the investor group is already working with industry leaders to produce new product designs.

“We want to make Mongoose more than just a sporting goods brand and want to effect social change by working with communities to boost participation in cricket, especially amongst disenfranchised groups,” Tulsiani said. “Sport can be a powerful cohesive force used to bring together fractured communities.”

The new owners want to “build resilience in young people against extremism and radicalisation,” while also boosting cricket participation among women and minority groups — the company will now invest at least 20 per cent of its profits into community projects. It is also donating equipment to programmes in Luton and Birmingham that support disenfranchised youth.

“Cricket transcends ethnicity, faith, gender and age bringing people with shared values together,” Lord Patel of Bradford, who serves as the senior independent director of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said. “It is brilliant we have business leaders in the UK investing in sport, supporting innovation and most importantly combining this with a clear community mission.”

