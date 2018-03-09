Tottenham kicks off employment scheme for military veterans

Rebecca Smith

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club announced today it is kicking off an employment scheme for military veterans for work at its new stadium.

Spurs is recruiting ex-military servicemen and women to work as stewards, security staff and hosts, working with military charity Sporting Force.

The club is looking to fill 50 full-time and part-time jobs, which it says marks the largest veteran recruitment scheme by any Premier League club.

Successful candidates will complete a training course at the club so they will be fully qualified in time for the opening of the stadium later this year.

So far, 1,210 new jobs have been delivered across a range of industries, including retail, education, construction, hospitality and security, as a direct result of the new stadium scheme.

Those interested in the jobs can register interest through Sporting Force.

According to the Royal British Legion's household survey, there are 1.1m veterans living in the UK of a working age, and 120,000 of those are unemployed.

White Hart Lane shut up last summer, with Spurs moving to Wembley this season in order to complete the building works on their new home.

Spurs' new 61,000 capacity stadium will situated next to their old ground.

Donna-Maria Cullen, executive director, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and chair of trustees, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, said:

The club is a long-standing supporter of our armed forces and we are proud to be offering meaningful, long-term employment opportunities to ex-military servicemen and women through our new stadium development scheme. Our veterans programme, in partnership with Sporting Force, is a further example of innovative employability programmes that the club, via its foundation, has successfully delivered since the stadium development scheme began.

Spurs' foundation is creating a hub for enterprise, skills and training, creating sustainable, long-term education and employment for local people at Percy House.

