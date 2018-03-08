Alys Key

Two healthy food-to-go brands have come under the same ownership after Tossed acquired Vital Ingredient.

it comes after Vital Ingredient collapsed into administration towards the end of last year, with most of the business sold in a pre-pack deal to investment firm FCFM Group.

Tossed has now bought the 13-strong chain for an undisclosed sum.

The combined group will operate from 38 locations, many of them in London.

Tossed founder Vincent McKevitt explained that the company would "cherry-pick" from the strengths of the two brands going forward.

“Our companies have different strengths and we are looking forward to taking the best from both," he said.

“Vital has a great team and superb locations, whilst Tossed is strong in hot food and technology. We will look to review our systems and cherry pick the best from both brands.”

At the time of its collapse, Rob Harding, joint administrator and partner at Deloitte, which was the administrator to Vital Ingredient, said the chain had fallen victim to "rising property and labour costs combined with food inflation".

It had previously received an injection of £8m health kick from Lloyds Banking Group's private equity arm.

It was one of many food operators facing difficulties staying afloat, with the likes of Square Pie and City pizza joint Pizza Rossa ceasing trading. Meanwhile Byron, Jamie's Italian and Prezzo have all turned to store closures and rent reductions.

