Maplin has announced the first redundancies following the retailer's collapse into administration after administrators failed to find a buyer for the business.

The electronics retailer is making 63 people redundant in its head offices in London and Rotherham. PwC has been unable to find a buyer for the business, but is still open to bids from potential suitors.

Maplin fell into administration last Wednesday, putting 2,500 jobs at risk. Today, PwC said it was making 55 employees in London redundant, and eight in Rotherham.

PwC said it will continue to trade Maplin's stores, but that it may soon have to start shutting outlets due to a lack of interest from potential buyers.

“It is with real regret that we have made this decision. We are grateful for the support of the employees during this difficult period and we will make every effort to help the affected staff, working with the Maplin HR team over the coming days," said Toby Underwood, joint administrator and and partner at PwC.