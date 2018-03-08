James Booth

A former Deloitte lawyer who was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend after a ‘bottomless’ brunch has been fined £1000 by the solicitor’s watchdog.

Matthew Owen, who was a lawyer at big four accountant Deloitte, was convicted of assault by beating after attacking his girlfriend following a boozy brunch in Mayfair in 2017.

Read more: Northgate sacks chief finance officer after assault conviction

According to reports Owen screamed abuse at her and spat in her face after arguing with her at his birthday brunch.

This week he escaped being struck off by legal watchdog the Solicitors Regulation Authority after he agreed to pay a £1000 fine, £600 in costs and to accept a formal rebuke.

He also accepted that by virtue of his conduct and his conviction “he undermined the trust the public places in him and the delivery of legal services.”

Following his July 2017 conviction he was given a community order to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and to participate in a rehabilitation programme for 40 days. He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.