BT has today published its gender pay gap report spanning all 84,945 employees, saying its overall median gap stands at 5.2 per cent.

The median gap reflects the difference between the midpoints in ranges of men's and women's pay, while the mean, is the difference between the average of men's and women's pay. BT's mean pay gap stood at seven per cent.

The telecoms giant said the gap is a result of the demographics of its business - where women are underrepresented in more senior leadership roles and in its engineering teams.

More women than men received a bonus, though there was a median bonus pay gap of 11.2 per cent and mean of 29.2 per cent.

BT said its 5.2 per cent gap was "well below" the ONS average from last year of 18.2 per cent, but said there was much more to do.

Chief executive Gavin Patterson said: "We've got plenty more to do to create a workforce that represents the society we work in and the customers we serve."

He added:

With our company roots firmly in engineering and technology, it is perhaps unsurprising that there are more men than women in the business. Having fewer women in engineering roles - which make up a large part of our workforce is a nationwide challenge.

BT has a tech literacy programme, which Patterson said had reached more than 1.5m children nationwide so far.

In April last year, 29 per cent of BT's senior management team were women, and it has set a target of reaching 40 per cent by the end of 2020.

"Some initiatives we are focusing on - like increasing the proportion of female apprentices or graduate engineers we hire - might have a short-term negative impact on our gender pay gap, because the new roles are more likely to be at entry level. But we believe we've the right strategy in place to address the gap over the long-term," Patterson said.

Elsewhere, London Stansted owner Manchester Airport Group has revealed a 2.6 per cent hourly median pay gap and a 19.6 per cent median bonus gap.

Women occupy a smaller share of senior positions than men, while MAG said its openness to consider part-time working for senior roles was more prevalent for women, so the bonus is "reflective of a part-time contribution".

The government has called on all firms with over 250 employees to publish the pay information ahead of an April deadline.

