Alexandra Rogers

More female pilots will fly EasyJet planes today than on another day to celebrate International Women's Day.

In what could be a European record, more than 100 female pilots will fly EasyJet's planes today, or 60% of its female flight crew, to take part in the #SheFlies campaign to encourage more women into the industry.

Some 45,000 passengers will be flown by a female pilot and in some cases an all-female crew.

Partnerships director for International Women Day said Glenda Stone said: “The good news is that there is a pipeline of female talent choosing rewarding career paths in the aviation sector. More can still be done, however, to encourage girls into what has traditionally been seen as a male-dominated area. Inspirational role models such as female pilots are key to influencing girls' career choices. EasyJet's Amy Johnson Flying Initiative is an industry-leading example of tangible action to address gender parity. It is impressive to see EasyJet joining many groups around the world to support International Women's Day and #PressforProgress.”

The airline is attempting to boost its pipeline of female talent and encourage more women to become pilots through its Amy Johnson Initiative, as it battles a 45.5 per cent gender pay gap. EasyJet's average UK pilot salary is £92,400, and 1,407 of its pilots are male compared to 86 women.

EasyJet said at the time: "EasyJet's gender pay gap is strongly influenced by the salaries and gender make-up of its pilot community, which make up over a quarter of its UK employees. Pilots are predominantly male and their higher salaries, relative to other employees, significantly increases the average male pay at EasyJet.

The Amy Johnson initiative aims guarantee that 20 per cent of new pilots are female by 2020.

Read more: Gender pay gap: Lack of flexible work options holding back women says study