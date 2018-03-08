Oliver Gill

Construction giant Kier has been selected to build Europe's first 360-degree cinema.

Promising an "immersive" experience, sports matches, concerts and films will be shown. Work is due to start in the next few weeks and will be completed by late 2019.

Built in Plymouth, Kier will transform the city's grade II listed market hall. The project is worth £7.2m.

Kier managing director Anthony Irving said: “This innovative cinema experience at Market Hall is the first of its kind in Europe and we are thrilled to play a part in making Plymouth a national leader in digital innovation.

Real Ideals Organisation is responsible for the overall delivery of the project, chief executive Lindsey Hall said: "We’re delighted to be working with Kier to turn our vision for the Market Hall into a reality.

"The expertise of the Kier team, having handled other high profile cultural developments, will play a key role in creating a truly world-class centre for immersive technologies, with an iconic cinematic VR experience.

"We’re looking forward to breaking ground in the coming weeks and getting this incredibly exciting landmark project underway."

