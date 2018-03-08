Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on routes in and out of Waterloo station today, due to a speed restriction over defective track at Vauxhall.

The track issue means trains between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction may be delayed, cancelled or altered, and National Rail said it expects disruption will continue until the end of service.

"A speed restriction has been imposed near Vauxhall station on the line heading away from London. Trains will therefore be delayed, and it may be necessary to make alterations or cancellations to help manage the overall service," National Rail said.

"Network Rail engineers have been on site and have assessed the issue and have taken necessary steps to arrange for the rectification of the defective track. Due to the complex nature of the work to be completed and the need to block some lines whilst work is carried out, the fault will not be rectified until this evening. As a result, disruption from the speed restriction will continue until the end of the day.

"South Western Railway do not expect any alterations to early morning peak services; however, there may be alterations to afternoon peak services travelling through Vauxhall. We will update you with the alterations as soon as these are known."