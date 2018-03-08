Demand for houses has fallen for the 11th month in a row

Emma Haslett

Woes in the UK's property market grew in February as demand for homes in the UK fell for the 11th month in a row, a closely-watched survey has suggested.

A monthly survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showed the number of new buyers registering with estate agents fell in February, with 16 per cent more respondents saying they had seen a fall in enquiries, rather than a rise.

However, RICS said the figure varied between regions: while new buyer enquiries increased in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Yorkshire, they fell sharply in London, the South East and the East Midlands.

The number of estate agents noticing a drop in sales also rose, with 17 per cent saying sales had fallen, rather than risen.

But supply also fell, with 15 per cent more respondents saying they had valued fewer houses in February than they had a year earlier.

The survey also suggested prices had remained flat for the ninth month in a row, while estate agents said they expected growth to remain muted over the next three months. London, the South East, East Anglia and the North were particularly weak when it came to growth expectations, RICS reported.

"The divergent regional picture is becoming increasingly pronounced with key indicators across huge swathes of the country still showing considerable resilience but data for London, the South East and East Anglia rather more subdued," said Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at the RICS.

The news came a day after separate data showed UK house prices are rising at their slowest pace since 2013.

Halifax's monthly house price index showed prices fell 0.7 per cent in the three months between December and February, and grew just 1.8 per cent in the year to February.

