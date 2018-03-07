Alexandra Rogers

Up to 3,700 jobs at risk as Airbus announces it will reduce the production of two its programmes from 2020 as part of an efficiency drive.

Airbus said it will produce six of its A308 and eight of its A400M programmes per year from 2020. The company said the reduction in the baseline of the A380 would allow it to pursue further sales campaigns which may lead to higher production levels.

The manufacturer said it was entering into consultation with staff at European and national levels to discuss how to reduce the impact on potential job losses. Airbus said up to 3,700 jobs in the UK, France, Germany and Spain could be affected by the changes.

Airbus said: "Airbus is committed to managing any implications for its workforce in a responsible manner – as already successfully demonstrated on various occasions in the past.

"The company is confident that it will be able to propose opportunities to most of the affected employees through programmes which are ramping up. Each year, Airbus manages 12 percent mobility and can adapt the flexibility level across divisions, functions and subsidiaries to support redeployment of staff to other programmes’ activities."

The future of the A380 looked in doubt earlier in the year, when there was uncertainty over whether the company would be able to strike a deal with Emirates.

Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding for up to 36 extra aircraft in a deal valued at $16bn (£11.6bn), safeguarding the future of A380 production for at least 10 years.

