Wednesday 7 March 2018 10:00pm

Anthony Watson: England not worrying about bonus point win in France to stop Ireland winning Six Nations

 
Joe Hall
Follow Joe
England Media Access
Watson: Bonus point not on our minds (Source: Getty)

England are not worrying about securing a bonus point win over France that could potentially stop Ireland winning the Six Nations this weekend, says winger Anthony Watson.

The paceman insists England are only worrying about beating Les Bleus at the Stade de France on Saturday and not scoring four or more tries.

If Ireland beat Scotland with a bonus point this weekend they will take England’s Six Nations crown unless Eddie Jones’ men do so too in Paris.

“We haven’t spoken about bonus points,” Watson told the BBC.

Read more: Ollie Phillips - England head coach Eddie Jones must rediscover the courage of his convictions

“Our focus is fully on how we can win in France. We are hugely excited. We’ve learned lessons from Scotland and we are really looking forward to what will be a tough challenge against France this weekend.”

Should England beat France with a bonus point, they will set up a shoot-out for the Six Nations title with Ireland at Twickenham a week later.

A Six Nations win is worth four points with a bonus point awarded to any team that scores four or more tries.

Related articles

England skipper Hartley an injury doubt for France clash
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

England include Daly and Sinckler in training squad
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Drones and "a bit of mongrel" - How Eddie Jones' England keep their edge
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff