Joe Hall

England are not worrying about securing a bonus point win over France that could potentially stop Ireland winning the Six Nations this weekend, says winger Anthony Watson.

The paceman insists England are only worrying about beating Les Bleus at the Stade de France on Saturday and not scoring four or more tries.

If Ireland beat Scotland with a bonus point this weekend they will take England’s Six Nations crown unless Eddie Jones’ men do so too in Paris.

“We haven’t spoken about bonus points,” Watson told the BBC.

Read more: Ollie Phillips - England head coach Eddie Jones must rediscover the courage of his convictions

“Our focus is fully on how we can win in France. We are hugely excited. We’ve learned lessons from Scotland and we are really looking forward to what will be a tough challenge against France this weekend.”

Should England beat France with a bonus point, they will set up a shoot-out for the Six Nations title with Ireland at Twickenham a week later.

A Six Nations win is worth four points with a bonus point awarded to any team that scores four or more tries.