The Ford Fiesta trumped Volswagen's Golf as the UK's best selling model in February, with registrations four times higher than its closest rival.

Ford achieved its highest February sales since 2004, making it the UK market leader in total vehicle, car and CV registrations.

Registrations for Ford stood at 5,201 last month, giving the car maker more than double the sector share of VW, followed by BMW and Audi.

The Fiesta model enjoyed its ninth year as the UK's best selling car with 3, 461 sales. In second place was the Golf, followed by the Ford Focus.

Figures by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal that four of Ford’s models made it into the top five best-selling vehicles, with the Fiesta grabbing top spot, followed by Transit Custom in third, Focus in fourth and Transit in fifth.

Ford of Britain chairman and managing director Andy Barratt said: "It’s been a record month and Ford’s long-standing market leadership is being consolidated by our growth in more profitable retail sales, supported by the industry’s most successful scrappage scheme so far."

The promising figures for Ford come as new car registrations as a whole dropped by 2.8 per cent last month following a decline in the sales of diesel vehicles. The manufacturer said it expected stronger sales this month when sales increase significantly due to the registration plate change.

While demand for petrol and alternatively fuelled vehicles (AFVs) continued to rise by 14.4 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively, demand for diesels fell by 23.5 per cent. The growth for petrol and AFVs has been unable to offset the decline in demand for diesel, which now sits a 35.6 per cent market share.

