Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover marketing, tax and pension securities. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Merkle

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, has appointed Margaret Wagner to the new role of executive vice president, growth officer for EMEA. In this new role, Margaret will be responsible for driving strategic leadership of new and existing clients. This will include helping existing clients adopt PBM across their organisations through performance media, marketing technology, analytics, customer experience and CRM. She will be tasked with heading Merkle’s EMEA new business opportunities, including those in combination with Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN). She will drive high standards of best practice within Merkle’s sales and account management teams across the EMEA business, including all current and future acquisitions.

EY

EY has appointed Kerry McKeown as a partner in its transaction tax practice. Kerry has a strong track record of attracting private equity clients and growing revenue and profitability. Kerry joins EY from KPMG, where he led the London region mergers and acquisitions tax team for three years, focusing on mid-market transactions for private equity. Recent acquisitions Kerry has worked on included an air craft brokering business, a nursing home business and an education business.

KAS Bank

KAS Bank, the specialist provider of securities services to the UK pension industry, has expanded its business development team with the dual appointments of James Parish as senior business development manager and Michael Callari as business development associate. James brings with him 20 years of experience in the pensions industry. Most recently he was EMEA global custody product manager at JP Morgan, focusing on the UK pension and insurance sectors through securing new business projects, improving existing and new client retention rates and identifying product gaps in the market where the implementation of innovative solutions was key. In his new role at KAS Bank he will be tasked with growing their specialist UK pension fund business, through the development of innovative fintech governance solutions for Trustees. Michael joins as business development associate for the specialist pension team. He will work closely with James, supporting the business in its growth plans and achieve its ambition to become the governance partner of choice for UK pension funds. James and Michael will be crucial in the company’s ambitious growth strategy moving forward.

