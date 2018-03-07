Wednesday 7 March 2018 2:39pm

Temasek and GIC close in on "Salt Bae" restaurant chain Nusr-Et Steakhouse in $1.5bn deal

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
The Four Cast Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Fergie and Meghan Trainor Host DJ Khaled's Birthday Presented by CIROC and Fox in Beverly Hills
Source: Getty

Investors are circling a steak house chain made famous when its founder became a social media phenomenon.

It could be announced as soon as Friday that the Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain will come under new ownership as a consortium of buyers closes in on a $1.5bn (£1.08bn) deal, the Financial Times reported.

Read more: Goldman Sachs sells final stake in £2bn Rothesay Life

The founder and head chef of the restaurants, Nusret Gokce, was nicknamed "salt bae" on the internet after videos of him preparing steaks circulated featuring his signature flamboyant way of sprinkling salt.

Singapore's Temasek, GIC, and London-based Metric Capital are all reported to be part of the deal to buy the chain's owner D.ream Group, a subsidary of Dogus Group.

Originally established in Istanbul, Nusr-Et has since expanded to 13 sites, including Miami and Manhattan in the US.

Read more: Jamie Oliver's Barbecoa Piccadilly has crashed into administration

Related articles

This City pizza joint backed by Crowdcube investors is to cease trading
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Working Lunch: Temper City is hot in every sense of the word
Melissa York
Melissa York | Staff

Temasek takes 30 per cent stake in Stone Island menswear
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff