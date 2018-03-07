Alys Key

Investors are circling a steak house chain made famous when its founder became a social media phenomenon.

It could be announced as soon as Friday that the Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain will come under new ownership as a consortium of buyers closes in on a $1.5bn (£1.08bn) deal, the Financial Times reported.

Read more: Goldman Sachs sells final stake in £2bn Rothesay Life

The founder and head chef of the restaurants, Nusret Gokce, was nicknamed "salt bae" on the internet after videos of him preparing steaks circulated featuring his signature flamboyant way of sprinkling salt.

Singapore's Temasek, GIC, and London-based Metric Capital are all reported to be part of the deal to buy the chain's owner D.ream Group, a subsidary of Dogus Group.

Originally established in Istanbul, Nusr-Et has since expanded to 13 sites, including Miami and Manhattan in the US.

Read more: Jamie Oliver's Barbecoa Piccadilly has crashed into administration