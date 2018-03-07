The final edition of iconic music mag NME will print this Friday

Emma Haslett

NME, the iconic weekly music magazine which has influenced thousands of wannabe rock stars since its launch more than 65 years ago, will cease printing this Friday.

Time Inc, the magazine's publisher, said it will roll out a new digital strategy, but the printed magazine, which went free in 2015, will shut down after its final edition this week.

Under the new plans, the NME will launched two new digital radio stations, NME 1 and NME 2, as well as a weekly feature on the website, entitled The Big Read.

The organisation said special issues will also continue to be published in print, such as NME Gold, a paid-for series, the current edition of which features Paul Weller.

“NME has been at the digital forefront for more than two decades," insisted Keith Walker, digital director at NME.

"Our global digital audience has almost doubled over the past two years. With these new developments, we are giving consumers even more of what they want from us. By making the digital platforms our core focus we can accelerate the amazing growth we’ve seen and reach more people than ever before on the devices they’re most naturally using.”

