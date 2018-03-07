Here's the full list of New Look store closures on the cards

Helen Cahill

New Look today announced plans to close 60 of its stores, affecting close to 1,000 staff at the fashion chain.

Creditors have not yet voted on whether the deal will go ahead, but if they agree, New Look's stores in Marble Arch, Moorgate, and Oxford Circus will shut.

Here is a full list of the outlets affected:

Full list of New Look store closures Aberdeen - Bon Accord; Beckton; Bolton Mens; Borehamwood; Brynmawr; Burton Mens; Cameron Toll; Cardiff - Queen Arcade; Cheshunt; Clevedon; Craigleith; Doncaster Mens; Dundee – Wellgate; Exeter Mens; Fleet; Gateshead - Team Valley; Glasgow - Buchanan Street Mens; Gorleston; Hanley Mens - Intu Potteries; Hounslow Mens; Hull – Whitefriargate; Keynsham; Kingswood; Leeds - The Core Shopping Centre; Leicester – Haymarket; London - Marble Arch; London - Moorgate/ London Wall; London - Oxford Circus; Maidenhead; Maidstone Mens; Merry Hill Mens; Metro Centre – Mens; Monmouth; Newport Mens; Newton Mearns; North Shields; Nottingham Mens; Ocean Terminal; Peterbrough Bridge Street; Pontypool; Portswood; Ramsgate; Reading - Broad Street; Reading Oracle Mens; Rhyl; Romford Mens; Rugby; Shrewsbury Mens; Sidmouth; Stockport – Merseyway; Stockton-on-Tees; Stratford Upon Avon -Bridge Street; Thornaby; Tonypandy; Torquay - Union Street; Tredegar; Troon; Wallsend; Weston Favell; Wigan Mens.

