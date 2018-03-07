Helen Cahill

New Look has announced it is aiming to cut 980 jobs as part of plans to close stores and reduce its rent burden.

The retailer is proposing a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) to creditors, which would allow it to bring down its rents and revise the terms on leases agreed with landlords.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.