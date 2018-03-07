Coca-Cola is producing its first-ever alcoholic drink

Caitlin Morrison

Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first ever alcoholic drink, after 125 years of producing only soft drinks.

According to reports, the iconic group is aiming to take a chunk of Japan’s growing market for “Chu-Hi” alcopops, a carbonated drink containing a small amount of shochu alcohol.

"This is unique in our history. Coca-Cola has always focused entirely on non-alcoholic beverages, and this is a modest experiment for a specific slice of our market," Jorge Garduño, president of the drink maker's Japanese business unit, said in an interview earlier this year. However, he went on to say that consumers outside Japan may be waiting a while for boozy Coca-Cola beverages to hit the shelves.

"I don’t think people around the world should expect to see this kind of thing from Coca-Cola," Garduño added.

"While many markets are becoming more like Japan, I think the culture here is still very unique and special, so many products that are born here will stay here."

Coca-Cola had been struggling with declining sales of its flagship sugary drinks, as global trends among consumers and governments led to a surge in the popularity of healthier options. Less than a year ago, the company revealed plans to cut up to 1,200 jobs as part of an operational restructuring programme to make $3.8bn (£3bn) of annual savings by 2019.