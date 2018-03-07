Alys Key

Shop Direct, the parent of online retailers Very and Littlewoods, has poached a FTSE 250 chief executive to head up the business.

Henry Birch is the CEO of Rank Group, the owner of Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo.

This comes after previous boss Alex Baldock stepped down from the company last year and was later announced as the new CEO of Dixons Carphone.

Birch has been Rank Group CEO since 2014, helping to grow its digital business in the face of dwindling visitor numbers to its physical sites.

Prior to this he spent four years as CEO of WIlliam Hill Online.

“I’m thrilled to be joining as unique and ambitious a business as Shop Direct," Birch commented.

"The company has been through an extraordinarily rapid and successful transformation over the last five years and flatly refuses to slow down. I’m looking forward to driving continued growth as Shop Direct continues to outpace its competition, and am excited to join the team to carve out the next chapter.”

Shop Direct was put up for sale last year for around £3bn, but the sale process was pulled amid "uncertainty". It remains a private company under the ownership of the Barclay Brothers, who also own The Telegraph.